Cloud9 could lose the best player in the world

Cloud9’s performance at LOCK//IN has created a storm within the club. The North American organization started with a resounding 2-0 victory against Paper Rex, however, they later had to say goodbye to Brazil in the second game. DRX overcame C9 in an epic comeback that ended 2-1 in favor of the South Korean side, something that would have sparked an internal debate within the club. To this day, the entity does not rule out the departure of Jaccob Whiteaker «yay«.

As has progressed freelance journalist Max Katzyay will leave Cloud9 and the entity has not yet closed its replacement player. The American arrived at the club at the end of 2022, after OpTic Gaming put an end to his time at VALORANT. OpTic said goodbye to shooter after not being accepted into the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). While NRG Esports took the largest thickness of players, C9 took over the considered best player in the world of 2022.

Yay was one of the few signings made by Cloud9 during the last transfer window. In addition to the OpTic Gaming star, the North American organization also brought in Jordan Montemurro “Zellsis”. Both yay and Zellsis were the players chosen to complete the ideal five, but the club covered their backs at the beginning of February. C9 signed Mateja Mijovic «qpert» and Hasan Hammad «BlackHeart»As a wardrobe background for the start of the VCT in 2023.

Sources: yay will not be apart of C9’s active roster moving forward. It is unknown who will replace him at this time.#VCT pic.twitter.com/5ccdz29AK8 —Max Katz (@purest) February 23, 2023

Rumors about yay are in question

The departure of yay is a real possibility for Cloud9, but according to other information sources, as of today there is no certainty that it will happen. George Geddesjournalist from Dot Esportshas affirmed that today C9 is discussing the possible changes within the squad although it has not yet made any definitive decision. Geddes has assured that the organization is currently considering options to complete its starting five before the start of the American VCT. The transfer market will open again on March 6 and will end on the 25th of the same month.

