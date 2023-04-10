Cloud9 denies the miracle of Golden Guardians

Cloud9 has not let Golden Guardians complete the story of Cinderella. The reigning champions of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) have prevented what would have been the biggest surprise in the history of the region. With a 3-1 scoreline, they have undone any speech about overcoming or self made man that the Golden State Warriors club would have been able to proliferate -and rightly so- if it had won the first title in its history. However, C9 also has dreams. Specifically, those of overtaking TSM as the most successful club in the history of the region and undoing all the international demons experienced in 2022.

Nobody expected that Golden Guardians, a club that still doesn’t know what it’s like to end a regular season with more wins than losses, would be in front of 20,000 spectators in Raleigh, United States.. Overnight the Warriors club became a serious threat, taking down 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest along the way. Knowing how to suffer against thieves and Jeong Eon-young’s team”Impact«, but also knowing how to sentence geniuses. Cloud9 had experience going for it. Both from playing finals and from winning after having successfully cleared the bottom bracket.

However, the series kicked off as if Cloud9 were waiting for FlyQuest instead of Golden Guardians to contest the finals. The guardians took the advantage in the first minutes and had the 1-0 at their hands. The nerves of the rookie -although all the players on his squad know what it is to play finals or international tournaments- played a trick on the club. GG undid all the advantages through overextension. Killings in favor of C9 medium Jang Min-soo “EMENES” allowed the comeback of the reigning champions. Its composition was a much better fit in the late game compared to relying solely on Trevor Hayes’ Zeri.”stixxay«.

The Raleigh fans wanted to believe in the miracle. Or at least, that the silver scrapes in the best-of-five series

Made the rookie mistake, Golden Guardian did not miss the second chance. As he reaffirmed in a post-match interview Cloud9’s top Ibrahim Allami”fudge«, the team was being superior in the initial bars to the champions. In the second map its maximum exponent was a triple murder of Kim Tae-woo «Gori». The South Korean danced with Ahri to create the necessary snowball effect to generate the tie in the final. The Raleigh fans wanted to believe in the miracle. Or at least, that the silver scrapes in the best-of-five series.

From there Cloud9 got tired. In his section he had both the best coaching staff in the competition and the MVP of the Spring Split and wanted to show why. Alfonso Aguirre «mithy» had his charges play around the bot lane. With Fudge as a wild card for key moments and Robert Huang”Blaber“as assistant, Kim Min-cheol”Berserker» was the center of operations for C9. Not surprising considering that the entity put him in charge of the Lucian-Nami duo. The snowball effect was essential and he deliberated it. Then he had to withdraw with Xayah. Golden Guardians had all the tools to ‘get ahead’ -Malphite, Wukong, Galio- and the Rebel canceled an entire game plan with an ultimate. All while Olaf from the Australian top was having fun among the chaos to go from 1-1 to 1-3.

The sixth LCS was an emotional one for Cloud9. EMENES cried for getting the first title in its history and Berseker for adding the second in a row in just a year and a half in the entity. The MVP was in tears as the quality details within Summoner’s Rift. Golden Guardians had a dream. The Golden State Warriors club wanted to sign the greatest miracle ever seen. But in the face of the emotionality of the guardians, C9 had ambition. The necessary expectations to dream of overtaking TSM as the most successful club and of redeeming North America internationally. All as a reward for a season where the club opted for changes at the least expected moments: when things were going well.

