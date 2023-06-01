Club Brugge wants to acquire Norwegian midfielder Hugo Vetelson in the fourth summer

In the case of Hugo Vetelsen (23), Club Brugge have stood firm. The Norwegian midfielder is set to switch and there is belief within the Blue-Blacks that a deal can be found.

Vetelsen is a 1m 74′ tall central midfielder who plays in his country for Bodø/Glimt. He has already played 117 games for the current leader in Eliteserien, in which he scored 31 goals and made 35 assists.

Vetelsen is known to be technically strong, he is right footed, but he also has a solid left foot and is someone who likes to make inroads. A quality he also showed in Europe and which earned him his first cap for Norway last November. Club has been following him for some time now, he was discussed even in the winter. He still has a contract until 2025 but is eyeing a move to Bruges. In any case, he will have a busy month ahead as he has been called up for the U21 European Championship, which starts on June 21, like club winger Antonio Nusa (18).

The club have already signed winger Michal Skouras (23) and have agreed strikers Victor Barbera (18) and Igor Thiago (21), who could soon be introduced. Vetelsen would be ideal as a fourth addition, then the ‘eight’ position has also been strengthened. Will trainer Ronnie Deila find a compatriot soon?