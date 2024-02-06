CMI invests US$8.1 million in new poultry farm in Chiquimulilla

As part of the development and investment strategy and in line with its objective of improving the food issue in the country, it was introduced “We provide food to fill your world with happiness”From CMI Elements, a group of Corporation Multi Inversions (CMI), with which a new poultry farm was inaugurated in Chiquimulilla, Santa Rosa.

With an investment of US$8.1 million, sustainable production is promoted to benefit the country’s food security.

This investment provides the capacity to house more than 500 thousand birds representing more than 1.4 million pounds of chicken per month, thus contributing to the food security of the region. Additionally, the new farm has created 18 direct jobs which boost local growth.

The farm was designed to save diesel, gas, electricity and water. According to Sergio Sevilla, director of CMI livestock operations, the technology used on the site saves more than 50% in LP gas consumption, more than 25% in electrical energy consumption and up to 20% less water consumption.

In addition, it has a tunnel ventilation system with variable speed from the SKOV trademark (Denmark) and a solid wall, which ensures the standardization of the ambient temperature that allows ideal growth and development for birds.

More projects in the area

As part of CMI’s responsibility for sustainable development, it has launched more projects, including a project for immediate reforestation of the area, the first phase of which will take place in 2024–2025, covering an area of ​​more than 5,800 m2. Will be covered with trees and which is planning to triple the area. Duration of approximately 4 years.

It is also important to add that “All regulations prescribed by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources -MARN- in the treatment of water, productive effluents, etc.”According to Carlos Chacón, Guatemala business director for CMI Meat Solutions.

In this way, clean, careful and environmentally friendly production is guaranteed.

“The opening of this farm is another step towards the transformation, growth and development of our operations. “These investments allow us to bring quality and excellence to our customers and consumers, with brands that are part of local tradition and flavor, such as Polo Rey, while we drive local growth and improve our country’s food security.” Let’s strengthen.” indicated Emilio Porta, Director General of CMI Meat Solutions.