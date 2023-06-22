CMO at Cannes: Emotion Vs. AI, sustainability and senior citizens living longer

(From left to right in the photo above: DigiDino (Diageo), Beaulieu (Rectit) and Tita-Reed (Logitech).

Connie Brams, Unilever’s chief digital and commercial officer, noted earlier this week – and reported by the editors of the Cannes Lions Daily Bulletin — on stage at the Cannes Creativity Festival that we live in turbulent times. Consumers live, shop and play separately. “Needs, routines and habits, everything is subject to change,” she said during her presentation. ‘People are living alone more and more, people are having fewer children. And that too while the number of senior citizens over 60 continues to grow and grow. We don’t see that in advertising messages, only 6% of them sometimes have an older person in the film.’

Brams cited the ice cream brand Magnum as an example of a brand that dared to take it on and open a cast of seniors with the message: You can be old or you will become a classic.

Brams has also decided to leave Unilever in August 2023. He has worked for the company for more than 33 years.

At the same Unilever, Dove CMO Alessandro Manfredi quoted from a study by Kantar that showed that over the past 10 years, brands have become increasingly similar. He sees this as the biggest challenge for marketers this decade:

It is imperative that we make our brands indispensable.

They need to separate themselves from the rest. We need a compass to manage that change properly. According to Manfredi, marketers must seek an emotional connect with consumers in order to give brands more substance and thus make them indispensable.’

This aspect was also briefly discussed in the session with the daily CMOs of the three major brands on 22nd June. How do we build and maintain an emotional connection with our fans? Diageo, Reckitt and Logitech are the brands that work a lot in this regard with renowned artists who have to create an emotional pull in the hearts of the consumers. For example, Logitech collaborated with Lil Nas X, including during the Superbowl in 2021, and Diageo is happy to feature artists who take design to a higher level, as with Filipino artist Johnnie Walker. Blue Label was born with the design of the series. Quix. In June 2021, Diageo also became the first official jersey sponsor of the National Football League.

But the pursuit of greater diversity and sustainability must also strengthen the emotional connection with the consumer.

Because the CMOs agreed among themselves that they have to fulfill their social responsibility. Diageo’s Christina DiZhandino: ‘Creativity is about making an impact. Sales are as important as brand value, but for us ROI is now about return on inclusion.’

Reckitt’s Fabrice Beaulieu: ‘Our understanding of success has broadened dramatically. Our benchmarks are business and sustainability. We both want to grow our categories and make a measurable impact in the world. How? Let me give an example. Many people wash their utensils before putting them in the dishwasher. It contains 40 liters of water. Pure waste, as our products come off completely clean without a rinse. If we share this with our customers, we save millions of liters of water every year. So how can we reduce the overall carbon footprint? Creating a positive impact is possible only when you use creativity as a catalyst for these kinds of movements.’

Logitech’s Najoh Tita-Reid joined the other two CMOs in stressing the urgency of diversity. Furthermore, he called for even more collaboration as CMOs, especially in tackling key challenges such as AI. A development and term that all three called overvalued.