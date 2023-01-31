CN Torrijos wins 5 medals in the Benjamin and Alevín Regional Winter Championship

CN Torrijos traveled to Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) last weekend with four of its swimmers: Abril Moreno-Tomé, María Peña, Aroa Paz and Carmen Torres, to compete in the Castilla La Mancha Benjamin and fry In the individual events, Abril and María swam, competing in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 200m freestyle, respectively. In addition, the 4x50m freestyle relay was contested by María, Abril, Aroa and Carmen.

After two days of competition (28 and 29 January), CN Torrijos took home 5 medals and very good results. It is worth noting the 200 m freestyle test, where the CN Torrijos swimmers, apart from achieving excellent times, led the competition, proclaiming themselves regional champion and runner-up of Castilla-La Mancha.

Medals:

Abril Moreno-Tomé, Gold in 200m freestyle and Silver in 100m freestyle.

María Peña, Silver in 200m freestyle, Bronze in 50m freestyle and Bronze in 100m freestyle.

The previous weekend, CN Torrijos also participated in the 2023 Absolute Winter and Age Group Championship, held on January 22 in Tomelloso (Ciudad Real), where the swimmer from the Torrijos club, Ignacio de Torres (accompanied by the coach , Raquel González and two companions, Sophie and Naiara) swam the 50m freestyle in the children’s category, a speed test in which she managed to improve her mark.

The Torrijos City Council congratulates the CN Torrijos for the results obtained and encourages them to continue with their daily effort and work to continue overcoming new challenges.