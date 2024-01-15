CNBS bans banks from investing and operating in crypto

National Banking and Insurance Commission (CNBS) prohibits all supervised banking and financial institutions from holding, investing in, intermediating or operating cryptocurrencies, crypto assets, virtual currencies and tokens from this week. bitcoin price (BTC) has crossed $51,000.

Through circular 003/2024, cnbs “Prohibits supervised institutions (…) from holding, investing in, intermediating or operating cryptocurrencies, crypto assets, virtual currencies, tokens or any other similar virtual assets that have not been approved by the Central Bank of Honduras for an authorization “has not been issued or authorized by the country’s monetary authorities, as well as not allowing its financial users to use its platforms to conduct operations with these types of instruments.”

It “prohibits supervised institutions from holding assets or liabilities whose returns are determined based on variations in cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrencies, tokens, virtual currencies or indexed investment funds registered in these types of instruments.”

According to that circular, cnbs “Supervised institutions are ordered to include information in financial education programs about the potential risks in the use of cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrencies, or virtual currencies, as well as other types of similar virtual assets.”

Since 2018, institutions of GovernmentAs BCHAs the highest monetary authority, Honduras has warned that cryptocurrencies do not have legal backing and, as a result, investors are exposed to price drops, disappearances of electronic wallets and scams carried out by organizations claiming to be experts in this type. Do not enjoy security. of business.

Carlos Leonardo Paguada Velasquez, founder of blockchain The representative of the Honduras and Central American Association of Cryptocurrency Users (Ecucrypt) explained Diario La Prensa injunction established by cnbs It is aimed at supervised entities that intend to maintain, invest, intermediate or operate cryptocurrency,

“The statement is a bit vague and we hope the CNBS will expand clarifications regarding the scope of the prohibition” noting that many Hondurans have invested through cryptocurrency platforms based in other countries and, in addition, some commercial establishments in the center. are also. Country. they began to accept Bitcoin To promote tourism,” said Paguada Velasquez.

He added that many organizations such as Blockchain Honduras support these measures. cnbs “Regulating the use of cryptocurrencies is necessary to avoid scams and other crimes committed by people claiming to be cryptocurrency investors.”

In the circular, cnbs established that “any transaction platform or marketing of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, tokens or any other similar virtual assets is not regulated by the country’s legal framework, and many transaction platforms are domiciled in multiple jurisdictions, so their Regulation and monitoring also fall outside the scope of Honduran law.