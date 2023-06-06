Co-parenting is booming in Belgium

The share of co-parenting is increasing and Belgium is above the European average. This is the conclusion of a study conducted by the University of Antwerp (UA).

“Week-to-week arrangements after divorce are more common here than in other countries,” says Professor Dimitri Mortelmans (UA). “The arrangement by which the children live alternately with each of the parents has gained great popularity in our country in recent decades.”

The share of co-parenting in Belgium is 30.4 per cent. In 1995 it was 6.5 percent. The European average today is 21.1 percent. Although the arrangement is not yet the absolute norm, says colleague Elke Claessens (UA), as 40 percent of children with divorced parents live exclusively with the mother, and 13.9 percent live primarily with the mother.

On the other hand, researchers find that 6.3 percent live exclusively and 10.3 percent live primarily with their father. These figures are notably lower than the European average.

The parents in joint custody are also significantly more highly educated. “Despite the legal framework, the phenomenon has not been completely decoupled from a strong educational position,” says Claessens.

Beneficial for kids and parents

According to the researchers, the reason for the growing trend can be found in the law. “When it comes to child residence arrangements, Belgium is a remarkable case,” says Professor Mortelmans. “Since 2006, it has been one of the only European countries to require judges to consider equally distributed residence if the parents fail to reach a consensus on the residence arrangement.”

The usefulness of this week-by-week arrangement has long been debated in scientific circles, but studies continue to show that co-parenting is beneficial to both children and parents. The highest share of residential co-parenting, where the child lives with one parent between one and two-thirds of the time, is found in Sweden, where 56 percent of children from separate families take turns with each parent. -Take turns living. Denmark is second with 38 percent and France with 31.4 percent.