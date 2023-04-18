Coachella Island opens up in Fortnite to accompany the festival in real life.

Coachella may be a two-weekend festival in real life, but now it also has an “always-on” version in the metaverse with the release of the coachella island in fortnite.

The island will feature a mix of missions to unlock branded virtual items and digital art, some based on the physical Coachella venue and others original to the Fortnite island. There is also a merchandising and music shop: a Porter Robinson song plays in the background.

Other artists performing at Coachella will appear on the “Icon Radio” radio station within Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode, while Bad Bunny and Burna Boy they will have their own emoticons (dance moves) accompanied by music.

Fortnite-focused marketing firm Alliance Studios created the island in collaboration with Epic Gamesand the promise is that “Coachella Island will still be active after the Coachella 2023 festival ends.”

As with other music activations in Fortnite, there are some guidelines for YouTubers: they will be able to monetize videos shot on the island for seven days (April 14-21) without fear of copyright infringement, but only if they are part of it. from Epic’s Support-A-Creator program.