Coca-Cola gains market share and increases its profit by 12% in 2023. economy

Coca-Cola managed to increase sales, profits and market share for almost the entire 2023 for the company. According to accounts published this Tuesday by the Atlanta-based soft drinks giant, group annual turnover increased by 6% to $45,754 million, somewhat offset by the impact of exchange rates, while profits improved by 12%. Happened. 10,714 million dollars.

The company has so far been able to combine growth in sales volumes with price increases in the context of inflation in which raw material prices and other costs have also increased. The group is already reporting a decline in input and freight costs from its pandemic peak.

The company has told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it expects organic revenue growth of 6% to 7%, a figure higher than market expectations. However, according to its forecasts, the actual sales figure will be reduced by a negative currency impact of 2% to 3%, apart from a negative impact of 4% to 5% from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes. Income growth is under question. With all this said, Coca-Cola expects comparable earnings per share to grow 4% to 5%, less a currency impact of 4 to 5 points.

The company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $9.2 billion through cash flow from operations of approximately $11.4 billion, less investments of approximately $2.2 billion. This figure does not include potential payments related to ongoing tax litigation with the US Treasury. The company recently suffered a court defeat in a major case, which has a potential impact of more than $14 billion.

quarterly profit fell

In the fourth quarter, net income increased 7% to $10,849 million. Organic revenue increased 12%, driven by a 9% increase in price/mix and a 3% increase in concentrate sales. An extra day was added to the quarter, which boosted revenue growth by one point. For the full year, organic revenues increased 12%, driven by a 10% increase in price/mix and a 2% increase in concentrate sales.

Sometimes, the figures Coca-Cola considers organic are less representative of business growth. For example, in countries with high inflation such as Argentina they are distorted. As prices rise too much, “organic” sales skyrocket, but the currency devalues ​​and then reduces that growth through exchange rate effects.

The company improved its profitability due to revenue growth throughout the year. However, in the fourth quarter, profit fell 3% to $1,973 million due to non-recurring results and currency effects. What the company calls comparable earnings per share came in at $0.49, as the market expected.

In both the quarter and full year, the company gained value share in total ready-to-drink non-alcohol beverages. Coca-Cola, whose brands also include Fanta, Powerade and Minute Maid, is preparing to launch its first new permanent flavor in several years, a raspberry-flavored drink called Coca-Cola Spiced.

“Simply put, people want drinks that taste good,” CEO and CEO James Quincey told analysts. “To drive excellence across our entire beverage portfolio, we continue to develop the ability to leverage unique insights into the science of flavor and aroma. We apply digital tools, component processing technology and artificial intelligence to create bolder and more successful innovations. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a continued example of how better taste drives demand, with a 5% increase in volume in 2023, resulting in continued growth in volume and value share,” he said.

The company is trying to drive that “taste superiority” into other parts of its soft drink portfolio. In 2023, it launched a reformulation of Sprite and Fanta in 25 markets, driving single-digit volume growth in those markets and an overall increase in the sparkling flavor’s value share. Apart from our carbonated beverage portfolio, we are also looking at improving flavours, adding functional benefits and expanding into new categories.

“Throughout our business, we prioritize agility and focus on improving all aspects of our operations,” Quincy said. “A key part of this is our marketing transformation. To capture the next generation of wine drinkers, our marketing has shifted from a TV-centric model to a digital-first organization that balances local intimacy, scale and flexibility. “Our digital mix has grown from less than 30% in 2019 to almost 60% of our total media spend,” he said.

Quincy also said, “In the Middle East, tensions have led to some changes in consumer behavior that have had an impact on our business.” Chief Financial Officer John Murphy was more precise: “We estimate that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East had an impact of approximately one point on volume growth through the fourth quarter of 2023,” he said.

PepsiCo, the maker of Gatorade, Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay snacks, reported a decline in revenue and volume at its North American food and beverage units last week. The company’s CEO, Spaniard Ramon Laguarta, said category growth is returning to normal as consumer behavior returns to pre-pandemic normality.

