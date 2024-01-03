Cocoa prices reach historic high

Cocoa prices in both London and New York hit new all-time highs on Friday due to supply shortages in key producing regions.

In New York, cocoa for March delivery on Friday surpassed $6,000 a tonne and hit a high of $6,030, breaking its previous all-time record of $5,379 a tonne set in 1977.

This is the highest price since 1959, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cocoa prices for May delivery in New York, which is currently the most active, are also at an all-time high.

The price of cocoa in London, already at its highest level, also hit a new record of £4,786 per tonne.

“The current increase is due to worse-than-expected losses for the 2023-24 agricultural season,” explains Saxobank analyst Ole Hansen. This will be the third consecutive campaign running short of supplies.

Ghana and Ivory Coast, West African countries, are the world’s largest producers of this raw material.

This year became difficult for crops due to heavy rains in both these countries. Producers are now also facing new disruptions due to the resurgence of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which is causing drought in some areas and floods in others.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of cocoa has risen nearly 30% in both London and New York, continuing a rise that began in 2023.

“The consequences will be felt later this year and next, as it typically takes between 6 and 12 months for cocoa inputs to reach consumers,” says Hansen.