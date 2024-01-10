Coffins appear in a children’s park in Havana and some Cubans are worried

Recently some coffins appeared in a children’s park in Havana and some Cubans became worried.

User Beatriz Alonso shared the complaint on social networks and expressed surprise at the strange appearance.

“Please, #MarianaoGovt. “Can you explain to us – because this is disturbing – what do these half-buried coffins in the Parque Infantil at 100 and 35 mean????” The woman asked the question.

“On the back it is still written: Being cultured is the only way to be free”, José Martí, we all know it. “They already erased all the dolls, Elpidio Valdés and other Cuban characters that were on the walls,” he explained.

“What’s this about coffins and timbiriches, a pile of timbiriches on the other side… what are they going to sell?? “Is this a scary shop or what?” He asked again with surprise.

“We are looking forward to your response. Thank you very much. Regards, to me and my friends and neighbours,” he concluded sarcastically.

An entrepreneur responded in the comments section and said that this is a project he is a part of.

“The park at 100 and 33 is in the process of restoration and construction by Olix SRL Group. Our company is dedicated to the design and construction of theme and adventure parks and is established for many years,” he indicated.

“This park will feature the first horror-themed house in our country, zip-lines or canopy climbing walls, an ice cream parlor, areas for reading, light gastronomy and an exhibition area for finished products sold by our company. It will be convenient.” told.