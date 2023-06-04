Colleagues Honor Coach Burnley: Vincent Kompany Wins At LMA Awards (Though It Seemed Logical)

Vincent Kompany was honored last night at the LMA Awards, the annual awards ceremony of the LMA, the organization of English coaches. Following the Championship title with Burnley, Kompany was voted Trainer of the Year in the English Second Division.

Our compatriot beat fellow candidates Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United), Rob Edwards (Luton) and Mark Robins (Coventry). In addition to Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town will also be promoted to the Premier League next season.

In response, the 89-time ex-Red Devil particularly praised his players. “He did it,” he said. “As employees, we continued to work hard. I still feel connected to the players, can empathize with their situation. I make mistakes too, we learn from them. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old Kompany extended his contract with Burnley until mid-2028. The English Professional League (EFL) also voted him the best trainer in the Championship last month.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) was named Manager of the Year for the fourth time in the Premier League. He had earlier received this award in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) was the winner last year.

Guardiola led Manchester City to their third consecutive Premier League title. The Nationals are still aiming for a ‘treble’ in the coming weeks. They will play in the finals of the FA Cup (against Manchester United on Saturday) and the Champions League (against Inter next Saturday).

The other five nominees this year were Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Marco Silva (Fulham).