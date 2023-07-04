Collecting cups last time rewards: up to seven free drink vouchers in 15 minutes

Collecting cups, a welcome financial boost for many, may be done for the last time at Rock Werchter this year. It’s often very profitable: up to seven drink vouchers in fifteen minutes, for 24.5 euros.

It’s Dave from Manchester who manages that impressive sprint. For this he had to collect at least 105 cups, or: a coupon of 3.5 euros per fifteen cups. Not that things always run that smoothly, as those were luckily busy times. “But still: at the beginning of Rock Werchter I have forty Coins (good for 140 Euros together, version) Bought to eat, plus I drink for free for four days. And not a little. (laughs),

Dave from Manchester with some of the loot. , © Marten de Bouve

Kobe Pluim from Ghent also performs throughout the festival. His daily record: 165 pieces. Others take a more casual approach: “We sit in the grass for two hours during a performance, build a small tower and keep it in sight. Pretty soon everyone comes to add their cup.” Another tip: “Be sure to keep an eye on them when you’re in a group. After a short period of time, you’ll have a few beers for free anyway.

Even those who don’t want to make it a day job can still give themselves at least a few euros as a gift. That success can be seen: Empty cups that fall to the floor are usually gone after five to ten seconds. You can then simply exchange it at a recycling stand, after which the amount will be immediately charged to your wristband.

Almost everyone does cup collecting. , © Marten de Bouve

Danny from Jabbeke. , © Marten de Bouve