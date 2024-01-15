Colleen Nolan treats fans to Jake’s ex-fiancée Jesy Nelson’s song

Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan performed Little Mix’s hit song Shout Out to My Ex on her Naked Tour show. His son Jake was once engaged to Jesy Nelson

Colleen Nolan surprised fans when she performed a song by her son Jake’s ex-fiancée Jesy Nelson.

The Loose Women panelist, 58, appeared on stage and sang the lyrics to Little Mix’s hit song Shout Out to My Ex. Their son, Jake Roche, started dating Jessie in 2014. The former couple got engaged in July 2015, but parted ways about a year later.









Given that Coleen’s son was in a relationship with Jesse, fans were surprised when she decided to perform the song on stage. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the performance. One person said: “Ok but..Jesse Little Mix got engaged to his son? That sounds weird.”

Another concerned fan commented, “Isn’t she singing a song written by her son’s ex-wife? Her lack of awareness is shocking.” One fan said: “His ex girlfriend is also playing guitar behind him, she can’t recover!!”

Coleen sings her rendition of Shout Out to My Ex



Another said: “Ironic of him having his son’s ex-fiancée cover this song.” One joked about how Coleen was singing about her ex-husband Shane Richie. She married the EastEnders actor in 1990 and had two sons before separating in 1997 and finalizing their divorce in 1999.

The user quipped about Coleen’s performance at the Naked Tour 2024, “Crazy to think she’s singing about Alfie Moon.” Speaking to the Mirror in September last year about the tour, Coleen said: “I’m so excited and terrified at the same time. It’s something I’ve never done before, so I called it Naked because I feel that. Naked suggests, besides the very obvious, it also suggests feeling very insecure. And I feel very insecure but I’m also at a level now where I’ve always said that singing and performing is really the essence of my life. The greatest love is this, that’s what I’ve done since I was two. But I’ve never had anything like this, but I’ve always been surrounded by family.”

It comes after Coleen revealed she will only marry her partner Michael Jones if he signs a prenuptial agreement. The popular presenter and Mirror columnist admitted she found him unromantic, but said she hated the financial tug-of-war during their divorce so much that she would never put herself in that position.

His son Jake was once engaged to Jesy Nelson







Coleen explained: “I think Michael would very much like to get married at some point. If it meant a lot to her, maybe I would, but I would have her sign a big piece of paper before I did, because I would never sign it again.

“I have looked into it. 100 percent. It’s sorted from there and it’s a reference point; No one thinks they’re going to split up.” Coleen, who was married to actor Shane – father of her two sons, Shane Jr., 34, and Jake, 31, and another musician, Ray, is the father of her daughter Ciara, 21, Joe met Michael, a supermarket logistics worker, three years ago on Tinder. After being single for four years, the dating app. He told Kay Adams on the How to Be 60 podcast, “I got married twice thinking they’d both be together for the rest of their lives. Are for.”

