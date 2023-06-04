College Tour 2023 (Season 15) with guests like Jatta Leerdam

Curious about the College Tour 2023 guests? In Season 15, students can ask their questions to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, Olympic champion and skating influencer Jutta Leerdam, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius and founder of BoerburgerBeijing Caroline van der Plas. Twain Hughes is the presenter of this four-part series, which can be seen weekly beginning Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8:20 pm on NPO2 on KRO-NCRV.

The fifteenth season of The College Tour (2023), also features celebrity guest Twain Hues*. The first guest is Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. Renowned for her diplomatic skills, she now faces one of the most difficult political tasks, cutting the state budget. A week later, skater and influencer Jutta Leerdam* is a guest on the College Tour. The spirited Westland lady has already built an impressive career at the age of 24. From Olympic medals to world titles and from building your own skating team to ‘influencing’ over 4 million followers on Instagram. More recently she has been in a relationship with American professional boxer Jake Paul.

The third guest is Ola Kallenius, Swedish CEO of Mercedes-Benz. About making the car industry more sustainable and the electric car battle with Chinese and American car makers. In the last episode, the face of BoerBurgerBeweging is the guest: Caroline van der Plas*. His party’s historically large gains in provincial council elections have given him an important role in the climate debate.

The college tour can be seen on NPO 2 on KRO-NCRV starting Sunday, May 28 at 8:20 pm. You can watch College Tour episodes through NPO Start and NPO Plus. You can also watch very old episodes this way, as the archive goes back to 2008. If you want to watch from abroad, make sure you have a VPN connection set up in the Netherlands and then start watching by visiting NPO.

This year marks the anniversary of College Tour, as the program has been on Dutch television for fifteen years. In recent years, presenter and producer Twain Hughes has welcomed many national and international celebrities. Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, Carice van Houten, Sonja Barend and Johan Cruijff, among others, were once interviewed by Twain Hughes and the students.

Twain Hughes, who we also know from The Value of the Earth, says, “There’s no program I’ve learned more from than the College Tour.” In honor of the anniversary, KRO-NCRV brings to you fifteen of the most controversial, special or inspiring episodes in podcast form. The 15 Years of College Tour podcast can be listened to on various podcast apps starting May 15.

Back to the College Tour 2023 episode. See more details on the episode’s content here.

Sigrid Kaag* was the first guest on the College Tour 2023. Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag reacted emotionally to her daughters’ great concerns about the dangers they face. Daughter Janna tells College Tour: “We thought the Netherlands was a tolerant country. Now my mother can’t go out on the street because of threats. The country doesn’t deserve her and we hope she finds another job. We worry My mother will end up like Elsa’s borscht. It only has to go wrong once.

The Murder of Elsa Borst

Tears welled up in Minister Kag’s eyes seeing the concern of the daughters. “We don’t talk about it often enough. They are concerned and I think their concern is genuine.” Former minister and minister Kaag’s party member Eles Borst was murdered in his home in Bilthoven in 2014. Kaag says: “The perpetrator was delusional, but it was a political murder. Its atmosphere and excitement make confused people think: this gentleman or madam must be eliminated.

crow listens to daughters

Sigrid Kaag says she has not yet decided whether she will run in the next elections: “My daughters say: ‘It went great, mom.’ This is also an important message.I always listen to my daughters.

It’s Jutta Leerdam’s turn in the second leg of the College Tour 2023. At 24, this skater has already built an impressive career. From Olympic medals to world titles and from building your own skating team to ‘influencing’ over 4 million followers on Instagram. She even had her own documentary with ex-boyfriend Koen Verwe. More recently she has been in a relationship with American professional boxer Jake Paul. What is the secret of Jutta Leerdam? No subject seems off-limits to Jutta Leerdam; From menstruation to weight – she has been very open about it. Curious what kind of women Jatta Leerdam meets on the college tour.

