Colombia expels Argentinian diplomats after Miley calls Petro a “terrorist killer”

The Colombian government announced this Wednesday that it was expelling Argentine diplomats from the country. He did so after that country’s President, Javier Meili, called his counterpart Gustavo Petro a “terrorist killer” in an interview with journalist Andrés Oppenheimer for CNN. In it, Miley suggested that Colombia, under Petro’s mandate, could follow in the footsteps of Venezuela or Cuba: “The genocide that has taken place in Venezuela is truly unheard of, akin to the prison island of Cuba. Then there are other cases that are on the way… right? Let’s say, like the case in Colombia with Mr. Petro, let’s say… Well, you can’t expect too much from someone who was a terrorist murderer, right? Communist”.

Late this Wednesday afternoon, Camilo Romero, Colombia’s ambassador to Buenos Aires, assured that a response was being prepared: “The Colombian government is exploring all measures. Decisions will be announced soon,” he said. The result was verified a few minutes later through a brief official statement from the Colombian Foreign Ministry, explaining what had happened and recalling that it had precedents in other insulting criticisms of Petro by Miley. The document said. , “The expressions of the Argentine President undermine the confidence of our country, as well as the dignity of the democratically elected President Petro.” “The Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine Embassy in Colombia. The scope of this decision will be communicated to the Argentine Embassy through diplomatic institutional channels,” the statement concludes.

Miley’s disqualification of Petro was linked to the statement she issued against Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the same interview: “For an ignorant person like López Obrador to speak ill of me glorifies me.” At the meeting, Argentina also reaffirmed its status as an ally of the government of Israel and its incursion into the Gaza Strip, another position that differentiates them from both Petro and López Obrador. “Whatever he is doing is within the rules of the game, Israel is not committing a single excess,” he said.

The Colombian reaction of expelling the diplomats was natural, as this is not the first diplomatic tension that the two countries are going through. On January 26, the government called in Ambassador Romero for consultations after Miley assured, in an interview with journalist Patricia Zenit, that Petro is “a murderous communist who is sinking Colombia”. On that occasion, as it happened this Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said that the expressions of the Argentine President “ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that historically unite” the two countries.

Less than a month later, on February 24, once again in front of the press and now in front of the cameras of the Colombian channel NTN24, Miley said of Petro “He is drowning the Colombian people, that is, he is drowning the people themselves.” There is a deadly plague.” “Colombian.” On that occasion, Argentina attended a United States right-wing conference in Maryland, where he met that country’s former president, Donald Trump. Colombian diplomacy rejected those expressions and described them as “irresponsible”.

However, the rift between the two presidents predates Miley’s arrival at the Casa Rosada. When he was still a candidate for the presidency, Argentina said in an interview with the Colombian radio RCN in a provocative tone: “What is a socialist deeply? “It’s garbage, it’s human feces.” Petro said in an interview with his ex The profile responded by writing that German dictator Adolf Hitler had said this. The ultraliberal economist, in turn, replied: “They are part of the decadence.”

The most recent history of expulsions of diplomats from Colombia dates back to 2020, when the government of Ivan Duke (2018–2022) decided to withdraw Alexander Peristov and Alexander Nikolayevich Belousov, members of the Russian diplomatic mission in the country. According to the then-Colombian Foreign Minister, Claudia Blum, the decision was made “after verification that they were carrying out activities in the country that were incompatible with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Both were suspected of being linked to a Colombian spy network.

