Colombia vs. United States (0-3): Watch Women’s Gold Cup goals, summary and video | Colombia

Colombia vs. usa They faced each other from Bank of California Stadium Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The match, of great importance for the ‘cafeteras’, started at 8:15 pm (Colombia and Peru time) and was broadcast on ESPN and Star Plus for Latin America. The United States earned a convincing 3–0 win over Colombia in Los Angeles. The US team took the lead in the 12th minute when Lindsay Horan converted a penalty and Trinity Rodman received a yellow card in the 19th minute. The United States took control of the game in the second half as Colombia tried to get closer to the opposing goal. , Jaidyn Shaw scored the third goal at 45+2 minutes to seal the victory, solidifying American dominance and making the final score 3–0.
Colombia vs. United States for the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. (Video: Colombia National Team).
Colombia vs. United States: possible alignment
- Colombia: N. Giraldo; C. Arias, J. Carabli, Á, Baron, M. Venega; M. Restrepo, L. Salazar, I. Izquierdo Zange; M. Pavi, M. Usme and L. Caicedo.
- USA: A. Naihar; E. Fox, A. Dahlkemper, B. Sauerbrunn, C. Dunn; S. Coffey, L. Horan; T. Rodman, R. Lavelle, L. Williams; S. simith.
