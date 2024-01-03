Colorful makeup, original costumes and music all day: Carnival has started on the streets of Rio de Janeiro

Members of the ‘Seu na Terra’ street troupe paraded through the streets of the Santa Teresa neighborhood today in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EFE/Andre Coelho



It was barely morning this Saturday Rio de Janeiro When? Thousands of people started flocking to the streets of Santa TeresaOne of the historical areas of the city.

the parade “Seu Na Terra” (Heaven on Earth), one of the most traditional carioca carnivalStarted his journey at 6 in the morning.

Despite the early hour, all attendees looked completely prepared Colorful makeup and original costumesAlways adapted in some way to be able to escape the heat of the city.

The annual ‘Amigos da Onca’ party during the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 10, 2024. Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

A man whose body was covered in red ribbon and carrying giant foam tongs stood out from the crowd like a prawn king. Another woman danced in a yellow tutu with her bust covered in sunflowers, matching a lush tiara.

Juliana Pinheiros, dressed as the Queen of Hearts, explained that she used to get up “at five in the morning” to get ready, but she prefers this time because she is much more “alive” than at night.

“There’s still a whole day of celebration left.”he said amidst laughter.

Brazilian tourism officials expect the traditional event to attract about five million people. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 10, 2024. Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

The congregation moved to a lively rhythm among those who had woken up early and those who had not slept all night Dozens of percussion and wind musicians,

This year the parade honored singers and composers Milton NascimentoAn artist who has deeply inspired the organization Seu Na Terra, whose marches have been filling the streets of Santa Teresa with life and color since 2001.

“We have been to different parades and this has been our favorite so far,” highlights Ariadna Carobé, who has come from Spain especially for the festival.

The annual ‘Cordão do Prata Preta’ party during the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 10, 2024. Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

For carob, the difference lies in “Great variety of batucada instruments”Who perform different songs while being coordinated like the gears of a clock.

In addition to several replicas of the iconic trams running down the slopes of Santa Teresa with musicians, there were also people sitting on stilts and the giant dolls that characterize this troupe.

According to the tourism company of the city of Rio de Janeiro, even more are expected. 400 street parade generate something approved for this year 1,000 million reais ($201 million), approx Twenty% of total business, and draw around 5 million people,

(with information from EFE)