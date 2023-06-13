column | end of cancel culture

Looks like the #MeToo movement is coming to an end. The alarm bells have been rung by none other than Mel Gibson. Because he’s back. Season. In the 1990s he said of homosexuals: “they take it in the ass, After which he pointed to his anus: „It’s only to take a crap.In 2006, he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He told the agent: “Fucking Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars. Are you Jewish?” In 2010, he assaulted Oksana Grigorieva and said that if she was raped by “a pack of negroes”, it would be his fault. She is the mother of one of his nine children.

And yet he came back again and again and again, and Gibson’s war movie won hacksaw ridge Two Oscars in 2016. Gibson is the king of the resurrection, Jesus and Lazarus think he is a charlatan.

After #MeToo, for a while it seemed like the film industry was really over with people like Gibson. He played minor roles in pathetic films titled as fatman daddy’s houseAnd official gamePeople stayed away. Last week, however, it became clear that Gibson is working on a new comeback: a four-part documentary about the pedo network with a focus on Ukraine as the axis of evil.

Gibson is the king of the resurrection, Jesus and Lazarus think he’s a sham

At first I had to laugh about it. I see it as the completion of Gibson’s malevolent conversion bad boy To mad Christian mad. Nothing to take seriously: he exposes himself. But there seems to be a pattern: On a radical right-wing dark side of show business, out-of-favor entertainers simply pack up and plop down with a different audience.

Every action has a reaction. Since Weinstein, backlash against #MeToo is on the rise: The boogeyman has now become ‘cancel culture’. Not always unjust: CancelNet’s net so small that people are unfairly punished harshly: Watch Aziz Ansari, whose groundbreaking series master of none Almost cut because someone regretted having sex with him. After five years, the film audience is getting bored with #MeToo and the industry also wants to give a new chance to the canceled people after the criminal court. For example, canceled couple Kevin Spacey and Faye Dunaway starred in an Italian film last year. Johnny Depp returned to Cannes this year.

But now there’s an alternative outside the mainstream, too. As ‘cancellation’ becomes politicised, a counterculture without gatekeepers is growing under the influence of social media. It is used out of curiosity. Comedian and filmmaker Louis CK was fired in 2016 for sexual misconduct. Last year he made a new film, Funded by revenue from its website. And he sold out Madison Square Garden. For the extreme right, its cancellation is also a plus. It’s a serious growth market: Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have been fired this year, but he’s more popular than ever: The first episode of his Twitter show has been viewed more than 130 million times. Former movie star Russell Brand also preaches conspiracy theories to millions of viewers.

Film studios are also starting to realize that Hungama doesn’t automatically become a flop. glitter Despite actor Ezra Miller’s shocking demeanor, Warner Bros. suspects that will leave viewers indifferent. Hollywood, for example, would definitely step into the right wing counterculture. After all, this is a growth market.

Tristan Therlink Is a film critic.

