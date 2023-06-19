Column: The problems go beyond Beyonce

This column is in a personal capacity and may not represent the opinion of the company (Today’s Group) but is the personal opinion of Sis Smit, June 18, 2023

In Sweden, if we are to believe the analysts, we have inflation due to Beyoncé’s world tour. The concert tour will temporarily increase hotel prices. Food and beverages were also temporarily costlier, according to the analyst. Now this weekend Beyoncé was in Amsterdam and will its effect be seen in the Netherlands as well?

Now I don’t believe that these kind of temporary effects are actually the cause of inflation and I believe more in fundamental things like increased energy prices (gas) which were higher due to closure of Dutch gas field (Groningen) And because of the problems in Norway I also believe that drought and thus climate change will have an effect on food prices, let alone increase world population. Our energy would become even more expensive if the VAT were to be refunded directly to fuel.

But in particular I see buying signals in the price of gas, especially now that the recession is not over, this could be a good ‘gamble’.

Beneficiary?

The cabinet is again considering the Corona measures and everything is easy afterwards. But one thing that bothers me during Corona is that supermarkets have benefited from the closure of catering and small shops. For a long time, prices in supermarkets were quite high. Now, according to analysts, prices in Supers are low again. But this is after a long period of inflation and it will probably turn into a price war. Now that Jumbo has stopped sponsoring, they have to do something to retain customers. Because marketing should never be underestimated.

catch inflation

On the story that produce at Supers should be cheaper and checked for gyrification, the food’s producers walked out. Now of course it could also be a margin story now that the costs are going up for them as well.

i don’t have the craft for this

But it was sector wide anyway and so other food companies like Kraft Heinz are also in a correction and technically you shouldn’t be buying. Take a look at Nestlé for yourself as it’s technically a similar story.

as expected

Inflation has been a thing lately and now this week was another central banking week. The ECB raised a quarter and the FED left interest rates untouched after earlier heated discussions about the debt ceiling. In the 30 year T-Bond, we have a sell signal and are therefore looking at longer rather than longer yields.

The FED also indicated that they do not rule out further interest rate hikes. The ECB will hike interest rates even more in the future, especially now that it is pushing inflation even higher.

Short Interest Rates in the US

Short 2-year rates confirm the longer-term picture. Of course, high interest rates aren’t good for an economy where everyone lives with leverage and pretends it’s normal.

european interest

The German Bund (interest rate future on ten-year government bonds) is also still showing sell signals. (high interest rate).

It’s a small step from inflation to blaming each other (read Beyoncé) for other craziness.

women threatened again

Because in Spain the employees of the Spanish KNMI were threatened. Now me and my family were even threatened in 2001 after predicting the dot com bubble would burst, so I understand the situation, but how crazy does the world have to be? Of course I can’t make up my mind how can you blame a weather lady for climate problems? But alas, I can’t answer the question: How can you blame a free-thinking columnist for a fall after an exaggerated rise? Soon the Illuminati and the rich of Earth are blamed, but little does it occur to them that they are the ones who are destroying themselves and the world. Like youth throw garbage on the road without thinking and then complain if there is dirt somewhere.

It is not normal for meme investors to explode a stock all at once and should not be allowed, despite the fact that it has already happened.

hip the hype

Quick on AI because it’s similar to dot dot com. Now every company can say they’re going to do something with AI and the prices will go up. Whether you call it Adobe or Docusign, they all do Ai. Insiders sell, but Pete’s Particular buys.

As I indicated last week, even in tech, there’s only a limited group that benefits from the AI ​​hype, so it’s not index wide. So the Nasdaq has done well this year because of the limited number of stocks. However, in spite of everything, the index is still far from returning to the old corona technical levels.

short term

And there was a strange move in the short term. For example, we had a drop at the end of Friday, maybe because the stock market is closed on Monday? It confirms my view that we are in the final stages of evangelism. Especially given the low volatility, could we see something very intense during the summer?

Greeting is one of our problems

And she is not a farmer’s daughter, but she is good from Greet to Greet, but to some extent. For example, I don’t think it’s normal for the top of Phillips to be buying back shares to re-bonus themselves while investors are licking their wounds. Maybe people don’t understand the difference between “like” and “lick”. But I don’t like it.

Also last week I pointed out that it is strange that companies that make huge profits get subsidies from the government. So no message of welfare from mother to daughter, but billions of subsidies to profitable companies?

Don’t ask how it is possible, but take advantage of it (even in it). mixed reality,

Intel 11 billion grant from Germany. If we, as the proverbial tax payer, would get an upside for this either through an equity interest or a loan that pays higher interest if successful, I would find it better than just a subsidy amount while the companies buy back the shares themselves. Are. And no, I’m not happy that our part of the world can compete better than poorer parts after subsidies. Of course I also benefit from economic growth, but how much growth would happen if we supported many thousands of micro-companies with this amount? Or help students pay off their student loans so they can consume immediately.

Intel had a buy signal from me but I’m about $30 in it and I’m happy with my profit and take it.

this time it’s different

As Intel receives subsidies, Musk, the world’s richest man, was on a tour of Europe and may also receive billions in subsidies on top of subsidies for electric driving. In Germany they had earlier opened a factory and before this factory was built a forest was flattened. And the factory soon closed again because it couldn’t use enough water… He had even opened a factory in the Netherlands once with a subsidy and closed it again… But this time it would be different. ..

tess blah blah

Despite the fact that the stock has risen sharply this year as a correction from earlier declines, we certainly shouldn’t get too excited. We’re almost back in an area where we can go less.

Highest level ever in Dax.

Excitement is now high on many websites as the German DAX is at an all-time high (a new high). People are talking about the correlation with the Dutch Stock Exchange and therefore the AEX should go further up…at least according to this reading. However, the first thing people forget is that the German DAX is a reinvestment index. So just as in AEX the amount is deducted when paying dividends, in Germany this dividend amount is reinvested thus ensuring that the index rises rather than falls. Our reinvestment index is also doing very well, but hardly anyone notices it.

from top to bottom.

Now I am a bottom angler and like to buy stocks that are nice and low. Paypal has a price earnings ratio of 27.9, which is roughly 88 times trailing earnings for Adyen, an affiliate. Technically we have buy signals in PayPal and that’s why I prefer PayPal to the Dutch competitor.

everything stays the same

Tension China and America and Taiwan also says that it is ready for war. TSMC Taiwan Semiconductors has hit a resistance zone. Given the stress, a good reason to take a break?

Biodata: The US stock market would like us to believe that now that the debt ceiling is temporarily no longer an issue, all problems have vanished like snow in the sun or in the sun. But interest and inflation are one thing and we have reacted very enthusiastically to the company numbers and the question is, can we keep this enthusiasm going?

