Column Ton Theunis Broadcasting Almere

Philip van Tyl died in 2021. A household name to many, owns a marina on the Weerwater in Almere. He became an icon in all the years Haddock was built. The one person who always has a plan to make it even more fun.

The skeptics among us, Almere knowing a lot of them, know how deeply it touched Philip to hand over his dream to a municipality that, despite previous agreements, wanted him to set up a World Horticultural Exposition there. Many of us know that a broken heart – at least – contributed to the very early demise of ‘Captain Haddock’.

Now, in 2023, Almere will again have a captain. Captain. in Norderplassen. Marina, Boat Rentals, Restaurant, Community Center. Fun, relaxation, camaraderie, togetherness.

Briefly, the legal conditions: the land is owned by the municipality. The building on it belongs to the Watersportvereeniging Norderplassen West foundation. They are implemented and managed by Kevin van Drumt, a water entrepreneur and former water mayor of Almere.

Indeed, the gentleman who brought you from Weerwater to Floriade between April and October 2022. And then back. Many of us and the Netherlands didn’t go, but despite all the broken promises from the municipality and Floriade management, Kevin continued sailing despite his loss. Therefore, it can be said that he has experienced all the necessary things with the Almere administrators.

Kevin broke into a conference room at City Hall last Thursday. he cried. I think from frustration, disappointment, misunderstanding and of course anger too. I recognized it. At that time also went there once.

The municipality wants to sell the entire marina through tender. So to the highest bidder. You know, possibly a project developer who has more money than all of us put together, who can add some nice apartments after a few years.

But Kevin wants to buy it, just keep going. At present it is running fine. He presented a solid and sealed business case to the municipality because he had to. Everything will be fine, he was told…

And then our city council came up with the ‘Deedam decision’. A court ruling states that when you sell something as a municipality, you cannot sell it directly to an individual. It should be public. So that anyone with a lot of money can hijack Kevin’s company, the Foundation’s assets, and Almere’s entertainment.

‘We can’t take any chances,’ said Alderman Lindenberg, and this time he didn’t cry. “We have to follow the law, otherwise we may get into trouble.”

That’s what the administrator said, who had no difficulty waiving any obligation to apply for and grant permits in the previous council, along with a large portion of the current council, which used every creative trick in the hat to get the florida achieved. . , sleeve and inner pocket. Where every Almoudar had to get a permit for everything, there was a whole cable car hanging on the A6 without fail.

An alderman who shed big tears in front of the camera when the truth, an unprecedented financial failure, inevitably came to light.

He should know better. That alderman, this council should really take all measures to prevent this repetition of the dramatic tragedy. He should first consider a very simple solution: If Kevin can’t do it, we won’t make the sale. If necessary, we will leave it as it is, everyone will be happy.

This director must show that he has learned from the fate of Philipp van Til and the unreliability of the municipality at the time. That these were not crocodile tears, in 2022!

But for anyone with a good idea to start something in the city, my advice is to play it safe: never start anything on municipal land or in a building owned by the municipality.

Not until that municipality is (or has been) proven to be reliable.

The litmus test is how she treats Kevin van Dramt and ‘her captain’.