‘Com Amor, Simon’, praised rom-com with Nick Robinson, turns 5 in 2023; See curiosities! – CinePOP Cinema

It seems like only yesterday that the acclaimed LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy ‘Love, Simon’ hit theaters and became one of the best recent productions of the genre. However, the feature film was released in 2018 and very soon it will celebrate its fifth anniversary.

In the plot, Simon Spier, seventeen years old, appears to lead an ordinary life, but suffers from hiding a big secret: he did not reveal himself to be gay to his family and friends. And everything gets more complicated when he falls in love with one of his classmates, anonymously, on the internet.

The film brought names like Nick Robinson, josh duhamel, Jennifer Garner It is Katherine Langford in the cast and became a critical and public success, grossing more than US$66 million worldwide against a budget of $10 million.

To celebrate its upcoming anniversary, we have prepared a brief article bringing some backstage trivia.

‘Love, Simon’ it was the first film produced by a major Hollywood studio to feature a gay teenage protagonist.

'Love, Simon' was the first film produced by a major Hollywood studio to feature a gay teenage protagonist. Garner's "expiration" speech was not originally in the script. When the actress became interested in the role of Emily, she asked the director Greg Berlanti for a scene that really connected her with Simon; so they rebuilt it and wrote what would become the film's essential message.

Shortly after the feature film began shooting, Robinson's brother came out as gay.

Berlanti revealed in an interview that there were clips of the “group of friends” (Simon, Leah, Abby and Nick) that were shot without the actors’ knowledge. To capture the authenticity of the group beyond the confines of the performance, the director would say “cut” but let the cameras roll. Several of these interactions, including the final dance in the car, made it into the final version.

The film’s production title was ‘Blue’ which is the pseudonym of the person Simon writes the emails to.

The film's production title was 'Blue' which is the pseudonym of the person Simon writes the emails to. In Simon's room, there is a copy of 'Molly's 27 Crushes' novel by Becky Albertalli (author of the book that originated 'Love, Simon'). The story is set in the same universe as Simon's story and revolves around Abby's cousins.

The singer Shawn Mendes was invited to audition for the role of Simon, but was reportedly unable to attend the audition as he did not have enough time.

Albertalli officially confirmed that Alice Spier, Simon's sister, is not present in the production.

In the film's final scene, when Simon and his friends drive through the neighborhood, they pass the house that was used in 'Together by chance' starring Duhamel, who plays Simon's father.

Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Bram in the film, was inspired to come out as gay publicly after his involvement in the project.