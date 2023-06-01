Combat expert Wim de Puter has a successful martial arts school with fifty members: “Just a little while and the school will be full” (Leuven)

Wim de Puter is already 41, but moving on: “My age doesn’t bother me at all, I’ll keep fighting as long as I can” , © Luke Verbruggen

Leuven resident and combat specialist Wim Deputer (41) has had a stellar season. His martial arts school in Haverlies Groenestraat is doing well. Competitively, he is approaching 650 bouts, of which he has won 533, which equates to 84 percent. He competed in MMA, in which he has been an undefeated national champion since 2006, but that is a thing of the past. He still practices no-gi grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In 2014, Deputer won the gold medal in the -77 kg category at the World Jujitsu World Cup in the ne waza discipline in Paris. A year later he won silver in the same class and discipline at the World Championships in Bangkok and two European titles in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In this, he won silver in the 2017 World Games held in Wroclaw, Poland. He is the current National Jiu-Jitsu Champion and won the International Veluwe Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Masters up to 82.3 kg.

Dipter says, “Last season went well.” “I am satisfied with my performance. The season has just ended and the holidays are coming, but there are many training camps going on now. My age doesn’t bother me at all, I will continue to fight as long as I can “, says Diputer, who has been fighting for twenty years and is the head coach at his own martial arts school, Brasa Belgium – the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.

growing gym

“The gym is doing great now, it’s growing well. We’re fifty members now. Soon the school will be full. We’ll have to expand”, laughs Depter. “Only good news. Acclaimed athletes such as Louis Kloots also come to train. They are not there to work their positions, but many seek good training partners to gain experience. I see how they are doing and make adjustments where necessary.”

Deputer is currently living in Curaçao for two weeks, where he gives a ju-jitsu camp, followed by a training session on Crete.