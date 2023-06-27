“come back asap”

It is becoming more and more common these days that great artists are temporarily out of the running due to health problems. it often has to do with mental health, as previously happened with artists Avicii and Shawn Mendes, but also with his physical health in the case of Lewis Capaldi. Many know that the famous singer-songwriter suffers from Tourette syndrome and that is one of the reasons why he is now taking a break from touring.

Lewis Capaldi wrestling with Gilles de la Tourette

Most people know singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi mainly from hit songs Before you go And someone you loved, but also probably because of his funny videos on social media. Apart from his charming presence on the internet, the singer has also been suffering from Tourette syndrome over the years. In this situation, he has become a role model for all. Often when he is on stage it is very good for him. It certainly doesn’t make her life any easier. Lewis’s documentary how i feel nowAvailable on Netflix, we also see his struggle with the syndrome. this documentary was actually a eye opener For him. He said in an interview, “I never realized how much of an impact Gilles de la Tourette had on my life until I saw the footage of the documentary.” Independent,

travel break

So it should come as no surprise to fans that Lewis is now announcing that his tour is temporarily on hiatus. “The truth is that this probably comes as no surprise, so it hasn’t been easy to write,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram. “But I regret to inform you that I am taking a break from touring in the near future.” Oh, Only three weeks ago he indicated that he was struggling with his health. Then he also took a short break, but apparently it was not long enough. “The truth is that I am still learning to adapt to the effects of my Tourette’s,” he wrote in the new statement. “It became clear on Saturday that I need to spend a lot more time recovering my physical and mental health so that I can continue doing the things I love for the long term.” With the latter he refers to his most recent performance at the famous festival glastonbury In England.

Problems during the Glastonbury performance

Last weekend, Lewis made a big appearance at England’s Glastonbury Festival. During this performance, at one point during the song he had to struggle someone you loved, the giant with his Gilles de la Tourette. This was the moment when his fans showed how much they support their idol. Lewis did not succeed in continuing to sing, but luckily his fans knew the singer as well as the lyrics. It often feels great when fans sing along with their favorite artist. But the moment between Lewis and his fans at Glastonbury probably overshadowed everything else! In the below TikTok you can see how his fans sing almost the entire song for him. Be warned: It’s guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

@michaelsmith7655 The crowd helps Lewis Capaldi sing at Glastonbury as he struggles to get over someone you loved. #lewiscapaldi #glastonbury #someoneyouloved ♬ original sound – Michael Smith

toughest decision of his life

Of course, Lewis thanked all the fans for their help during her performance at Glastonbury. These are the first words of his statement about breaking his tour. He then ends the statement with a hope for the future. Presenting so many nights to his fans is everything he ever dreamed of. “So it was the hardest decision of my life,” he admits, “but I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

