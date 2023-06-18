Comic strip wall in Brussels cafe covered for “too sexist” and “generation gap” (Brussels)

The ‘Stam & Pilou’ comic strip wall at Brussels catering business Het Goudbloemke in Papier was covered with a tarpaulin on Wednesday because it was “too sexist”. That’s what the new owners of the historic catering business report.

The wall drawing was unveiled in May 2009 on the interior terrace of a Brussels cafe and is accessible only through the catering business. In the drawing, Grandpa Fons, a character from the comic series ‘Stam & Pilou’, peeks at the buttocks of his short-skirted neighbor, whom he adores in the comic series.

According to the new owners of the cafe, which was due to close until the end of May 2023 due to the bankruptcy of the previous owners, the cartoon drawing is disrespectful towards women. “The new operators are targeting young audiences. Young people don’t recognize themselves in the drawing,” explains Peter Lombert of the association behind Radio 2 se Het Goudblomke. Repainting the drawing was not an option, the owners also want to respect the heritage.”

The wall paintings can now only be viewed upon request. A compromise, says Gilles Lantz, the new owner of the business. “I don’t understand the commotion. We at the cafe respect the culture and heritage. We wish everyone to feel welcome at the cafe. It is about generation gap. There’s a certain public attached to the mural, but we think putting a tarp in front of it is the right compromise. Anyone who wants to see a fresco will see a mural,” says Lantz.

Earlier, the drawing had come under criticism from the feminist action group Nômes Puet-Otre. The Action Group criticized various caricatures in Brussels, including the depiction of ‘Stamm and Pillau’ by the authors De Marc and De Wolf. This is why QR codes were put up on some comic strip walls in the city of Brussels to put the pictures in context. Lantz says that one possibility is for them to hang a QR code alongside the wall’s portrait in Het Godbloemke at the paper.

Young Child, Civic Participation and Urban Renewal Alderman Arnaud Pinxteren (Ecolo) for the City of Brussels says that this comic strip wall is part of a private program. “We respect the decision of Het Godbloemke in Papier. If the cafe owner needs our help with installing the QR code, we are available to talk to them.” The rights to comic book walls in Brussels are the responsibility of Pinxteren.

Since mid-April the café is in the hands of Lantz, who also operates the Brasserie Verchueren on the Voorplein in the municipality of Sint-Gilis. The building is owned by OCMW Brussels.