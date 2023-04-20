Coming? Khloé Kardashian considers participating in reality wedding

Khloé Kardashian has been single since the breakup with Tristan Thompson, father of her two children. The businesswoman went through hard times in her last relationship, because she faced more than one betrayal, and now she is looking for a new chance in love… So much so that she even raised the possibility of participating in the “Love is Blind”, US version of the reality show “Blind Marriage”.

The issue arose after Khloé met with Alexa Lemieux, contestant of the 3rd season of the gringo reality show, at an event. The two posed for a photo and the businesswoman said the following in the caption:

“I think some of us single K sisters should go LIB (Love is Blind”). What do you think?”.

Khloé Kardashian lived ups and downs alongside Tristan Thompson. After becoming pregnant with the daughter truewho is now four years old, she discovered numerous betrayals since they started dating in 2016, but, between comings and goings, they stayed together… Until he ended up getting the personal trainer pregnant, Maralee Nicholsin December last year.

When it all came to light, the former couple had already started the pregnancy of their second child through a surrogate. Despite this, the businesswoman decided to continue the pregnancy and received support from her entire family. “Khloé Kardashian has always wanted a baby brother for True and has decided to move forward with the baby with the support of her family.”a source told Page Six at the time.

In addition to true and the baby, Tristan Thompson is also the father of Prince5, with his ex, Jordan Craigit’s from Theo8 months old with Maralee Nichols.

