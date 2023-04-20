Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass: Redfall, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and more | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

by Megan Spurr, Xbox Game Pass Community Manager

Welcome to a new edition of Game Pass! Join us to discover the games that will be available soon and the ones that you can already play starting today!

games already available

Minecraft Legends (cloud, console and PC)

Available the same day it is released on Game Pass: The piglins threaten to invade the real world. Will you be the hero this sweet land needs? Explore lush biomes to make alliances with new friends and familiar mobs and face off against piglins in epic battles. But be careful, things will not be easy!

Available soon

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (cloud, console and PC) – April 20

Available the same day it is released on Game Pass: It’s time to return as everyone’s favorite late-night coffee shop barista, listen with sympathy and create the perfect drink for a host of fantastic customers. He listens to his customers’ stories and influences their hearts with a delicious drink.

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

Available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S and coming soon to Xbox One! He plays as a young man who has fled the war and is looking to take control of his destiny. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor, you will become a master of many skills, a leader of your community, and the founder of a prosperous dynasty that is destined to last and prosper for generations to come.

Homestead Arcana (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21

Available the same day it is released on Game Pass: Become a farm witch and pioneer the mysteriously corrupted range with Miasma. Discover the secret behind her appearance, grow plants to power your spells, and use the magic of nature to heal the land.

Cassette Beasts (PC) – April 26

Available the same day it is released on PC Game Pass: Grab your cassette player and get ready to play! Collect amazing monsters to use during turn-based battles as you venture into the open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts. Experience an amazing retro world with innovations unique to the genre.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (cloud, console and PC) – April 27

In BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle you will be able to create your own crossover dream team with the beloved characters from a total of 8 titles! Fight with your favorite characters from popular titles BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY and more. Get ready for a dream tag battle!

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (console and PC) – April 27

Available the same day it is released on Game Pass: Take on the latest Benedict Fox case and delve into a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and cold-blooded murder. Explore the memories of deceased victims as you search for clues and battle demons in this fantastical Lovecraftian Metroidvania.

redfall (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X | S) – May 2

Available the same day it is released on Game Pass: The city of Redfall has been invaded by a legion of vampires who have isolated the island from the outside world. Caught with a handful of survivors, he kills solo or squads up in open-world FPS action.

DLC/Game Updates

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC – Now available

Tides of the Foscari is the second DLC expansion for Vampire Survivors, which features another great setting, as well as a roster of new characters, monsters, and weapons to play with. And of course, secrets may lurk in the shady tops of the deep forest…

Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XIII: Oceania and Antarctica – April 25

Experience the vast islands of Oceania and the magnificence of Antarctica in the next free global update of Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update takes you to 15 new countries and 24 non-sovereign territories, all with improved resolution that will allow pilots to experience stunning new vistas in all of these regions. Heaven calls you!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle – Now Available

Modify your character with the Ancient Dragon Hunter Weapons Pack and receive an excellent pet in the Ancient Dragon Hunter Wolf Pet. This Perk content requires the base game of THAT to be used.

MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show – Available Now

Get started in MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty with 10 The Show Packs. Once purchased, items will need to be redeemed at game start. Information about redeemed items should appear in your profile’s email inbox.

farcry 5: Heart of Darkness DLC – Available Now

Explore a deadly jungle and wreak havoc behind enemy lines in war-torn Vietnam. This Perk content requires farcry 5 for your use. All available now at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S for the 5th anniversary of farcry 5.

Games coming out of Game Pass

April 30th

Be sure to save time for the following titles before they’re gone! As always, save up to 20% with your Game Pass membership to keep these games in your library.

bugsnax (cloud, console and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (cloud, console and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud, console and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (console and PC)

Unsouled (cloud, console and PC)

