Coming?! Ticketmaster Brasil posts about Beyoncé’s tour and cheers up fans

“Hello Brazil! This is RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR!” – it is this phrase (or something similar to it) that Brazilian fans of Beyonce most want to hear from her mouth. And in this Wednesday (19)they were even more excited about the possibility of the artist coming to the country with her new tour due to a post “promising” made by Ticketmaster Brazil. “We are counting down the hours for the ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’. Will we enjoy this show in Brazil?”wrote the ticket office.

In the text of the publication shared on Instagram, the ticket sales company that recently arrived in Brazil talks about the singer’s new concert venture. “With dates confirmed by the United States and Europe between May and September, Beyonce embarks on the new tour following the release of their acclaimed album ‘RENAISSANCE’ – and we can certainly expect mega production, lots of anthems and lots of luxury”they wrote.

the fans of Queen B, of course, were in an uproar with the possible indication of the artist disembarking with the tour in Brazilian soils. Since the confirmation of the shows, on the first day of Februaryseveral insiders speculate about the passage of the show here. It will be?!

The series of concerts in support of the acclaimed album “RENAISSANCE” (2022) will start in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10th. In the sequence, the voice of “BREAK MY SOUL” will fulfill 17 more dates from the leg european of the tour, performing in countries like UK, Germany, Netherlands and more. The final show of this stage takes place on the day June 27th in Poland.

Next, the star gives start in step North-American of the tour, in stadiumswith 29 dates confirmed in Canada and United States. The first concert is scheduled for July 8th in Toronto, Canada. A leg ends in September 27, in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

See the reaction of the fans:

I tell ? pic.twitter.com/hmQKlFEpYK — Son of BEYONCÉ (@silasjrpi) April 19, 2023

I WILL SWEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — iago (@iagoazvd_) April 19, 2023

reality: using fanbase to get emails for their database pic.twitter.com/1jZgwshDuQ — fefa (@fernandamell) April 19, 2023

Bruno Mars sold out in 12 minutes. What will become of us? — Adriana Dantas (@a_dantas5) April 19, 2023

Prayers up for my besties in Brazil pic.twitter.com/kvHvysdsRV — RENAISSANCE Updates (@B7Album) April 19, 2023

I DO NOT ACCEPT ANYTHING BUT A RESIDENCE IN THE COUNTRY LIKE COLDPLAY – What? (@JonesBr84) April 19, 2023

