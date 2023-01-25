Community Day in Pokémon GO by Noibat: all the details

On Sunday February 5, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time will begin the Community Day in Pokémon GO, which will star Noibat (Flying/Dragon). So during these three hours there will be many more encounters of this Pokémon. In addition, it will be possible to find it in its shiny form if we are lucky.

On the other hand, if we evolve to Noibat during that period of time -or up to five hours later-, its evolution noivern (Flying/Dragon) will learn the move Noise (Normal). This charged attack does 150 damage in combat against trainers, while this decreases to 140 in gyms and raids.

Considering that 400 candies are needed to evolve into Noibatthis may not be an easy task regardless of whether it is the Noibat Community Day in Pokémon GO. Although if you play anyway it is perfectly possible because there will be a good amount of this Pokémon.

Raids for Community Day in Pokémon GO February 2023

Things will not be over when the event ends, since after 5:00 p.m. on February 5, 2023 we will have raids of four stars of Noibat for him Community Day in Pokémon GO. And if we win in a raid, there will be more wild encounters of Noibat for 30 minutes near the gym. We remind you that in this case the remote raid passes will not work and it will only be possible to use normal raid passes and premium raid passes.

Likewise, it will be possible to find it in its variocolor variant.

Special Research Story for Community Day in Pokémon GO

In the pokemon go store we can buy a special research story called incessant noise for him Noibat Community Day. At the moment, they are not available. You can buy tickets for yourselves or to give as a gift to a friend.

These tickets will not be refundable. And it also has some other limitations, such as the gift cannot be completed if a ticket has already been purchased or if you have been given one as a gift.

other bonuses

This type of event always has other bonuses for those who are not interested in catching the main Pokémon. According to the official website of Pokémon GO, the bonuses during the event will be the following:

triple of stardust and twice as candies for catching a Pokémon.

and twice as for catching a Pokémon. More chance to receive candy++ if the trainer is level 31 or higher.

Incense and bait modules will last up to three hours, possibility of making a special exchange up to a maximum of two per day.

On the other hand, the exchanges made during the Community Day in Pokémon GO -and up to five hours later- they will need 50% less star dust.

-and up to five hours later- they will need 50% less star dust. There will also be a surprise when we take a snapshot of a Pokémon.

More stickers!

During the Community Day February 2023 we will have new stickers to buy in the Pokemon GO store. All of them will be Noibat. And although they can be bought in the store, the truth is that it will also be possible to get them by turning the photodiscs at the Poképaradas.

The stickers are used to accompany the gifts that we send to our friends. When used, it disappears from your inventory, so they can only be used once because it is consumed.

What is Community Day in Pokémon GO?

The Community Days in Pokémon GO They are events that take place once a month and are always led by a Pokémon. Generally, it is normal for it to appear more within the video game and include some interesting movement that it can learn. Like any event, it always comes with other additional bonuses. Also, there is another type of event called Classic Community Day, which is the same, but they use Pokémon that were previously protagonists; this comes in handy for those who couldn’t take advantage of the event. Larvitar, for example, was the protagonist of said event in January 2023.

Pokémon GO is a free game for mobile devices (iOS and Android) developed by Niantic and released on July 16, 2016.

What do you think of him? Noibat Community Day in Pokémon GO? Are you going to take advantage of it?