Community Day Tasks and Rewards

In the first event of Pokémon GO has begun, and Larvitar is the protagonist of the Community Day Classic which will take place starting on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There are improved spawns, bonuses like 3x Capture XP, and an exclusive move when you evolve a Tyranitar.

There is also a special research story available for players who purchase a ticket from the in-game store. This story features a bunch of Larvitar related tasks to complete and lots of useful rewards like a Rocket Radar and a Lucky Egg.

So, we’ll share with you everything you need to know about the Community Day Classic Special Research story. larvitar in Pokémon GO.

Pokemon GO Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research Tasks

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Larvitar – Larvitar Encounter

Make 5 good throws – 20 Larvitar Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Larvitar – 30 Larvitar Candies

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Pupitar Encounter

Evolve 3 Larvitar – 10 Pineapple Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter and 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Larvitar Candy

Evolve 1 Pupitar – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Big Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward! – 2 silver pineapple berries

Claim reward! – Encounter with larvites

Claim reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

How to get the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokémon GO

To unlock the classic Larvitar Community Day Special Research story, you can purchase a ticket from the in-game store. This will cost $1 dollar ($19 Mexican pesos), or the equivalent price level in your local currency.

You’ll need to log into Pokemon GO during the event to claim the Special Research story, but once you’ve done this, you can complete it on your own time, even after the Community Day Classic ends.