Community erupts over Gangplank’s solo queue status

According to data from U.GGcurrently Gangplank is one of the top laners most powerful in the metagame in only queue. The pirate has a win rate of 50.83% and is considered to be level S from platinum. His dominance within the competitive scene isn’t quite as radical, with K’Sante and Jax emerging as the most popular picks, but Scourge of the Seas remains one of the top lane heavyweights. He has only appeared in 89 games, but having a 51% win rate has set off alarm bells.

The League of Legends community is no stranger to the Gangplank situation, something that has been reflected in the Reddit front page. Two of the most popular posts in the last week have focused on the champion claiming the same fix: nerfs for the champion. Many players of the Riot Games MOBA have complained that the character has less power in his passive ability (Trial by Fire) and his barrels (Powder Keg, E).

When it comes to barrels, a part of the League of Legends community supports that Gangplank currently has the “decoration” mana bar once the first item is finished. Players that the champion doesn’t spend as much mana in relation to all the damage he can deal with his E. Also, users have also claimed that once the second item“cooldown is no longer a concept” since the pirate can constantly deal damage per second.

Does Gangplank have an ‘unfair’ passive?

However, for the League of Legends community, the great critical point of Gangplank lies in its passive ability. In Season 12, Riot Games empowered him, raising his base damage and damage from tick. But for players the tipping point came in patch 12.14, when he got bonus damage based on the critical damage they had in question. This has led users to show their anger, since They consider that now the pirate does not require skill to apply damage thanks to the following combination: Marauder’s Claw, basic attack and Q.

Gangplank is one of the few champions that works by both offering him resources and leaving him as a weak side. However, it should be noted that complaints about the pirate’s passive ability are conditioned by the time each game has. To get to the point where the community has shown their anger requires a lot of escalation, something that in only queue not always possible. Once again, Riot Games served up yet another debate about the status of their champions and the top lane.