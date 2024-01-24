Companies will need one million experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning in the next three years

According to the World Economic Forum, machine learning and artificial intelligence are driving the biggest job growth. (pictorial image infobae)

expert of machine learning ,ml.) and artificial intelligence is paving the way to transform the workforce as we know it. According to the Future of Employment Report 2023, the sector will grow by 40% over the next five years, creating one million new jobs. World Economic Forum, This is the largest growth among all businesses.

And while there aren’t a lot of AI and ML-related jobs yet, learning these in-demand skills can yield a significant return on investment.

Many companies are investing more in different sectors Aye -From Papa Johns Until Canva-, which translates into a need for workers with relevant knowledge such as processing natural language, fast engineering And Python,

Luckily, there are more and more ways to learn this knowledge. A widespread example is the online learning platform Udemy, which hosts dozens of offerings across a wide spectrum of experience level, duration, and price.

Many universities and technology companies also offer paid and unpaid classes and certification programs that you can complete from the comfort of your own home.

But if you’re looking for a slightly more structured learning experience, Program boot camp This could be a good option. They are generally shorter, cheaper, and more flexible than traditional degree programs, but can provide a more substantial education than shorter courses or certificates.

Furthermore, some Boot Camp They provide career services and mentoring opportunities, guiding students through the entire job search process from networking to salary negotiation.

Online learning platforms like Udemy respond to the growing need for training in AI and ML (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Earlier this year, Springboard launched its boot camp Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, a collaboration between three universities, which shows how new and growing this topic is in education.

Cara Sasse, product manager at Springboard, says: Boot Camp These are designed to meet the needs of working professionals who want to improve their skills and succeed in an increasingly AI-centric work environment.

“As ML and AI continue to transform every aspect of our lives, visionary organizations must proactively inventory potential skills gaps and seek professionals with the tools to succeed in this evolving landscape.”, Sasse Is said. Luck,

Springboard courses include hands-on projects and hands-on exercises that will boost students’ technical skills in areas like data preprocessing and feature engineering, as well as soft skills like problem solving and strategic thinking, says Sasse.

Fullstack Academy also provides boot camp Of Aye And ml. which covers basic principles and emphasizes practical application Nellis Parts, CEO of the company. The program, which lasts approximately six months, culminates with a professional simulation project.

With business leaders only planning to make major investments in AI in 2024, it is more important than ever to enable people from diverse professional backgrounds to gain in-demand skills. Aye And ml.Parts noted, the technical skills helped partially reduce the talent gap.

“The rapid and widespread adoption of AI and machine learning technologies is driving profound change across many industries,” Parts said. Luck, “As a result, AI and machine learning engineering roles have become attractive and exceptionally in-demand,” he said.

Bootcamps offer a practical and flexible option for acquiring AI skills, with programs that also include tutoring and career guidance (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Both Springboard and Fullstack Academy claim that their graduates Boot Camp They have been hired by companies of all sizes and sectors, including top-tier technology companies like Amazon and Google.

But these two programs are just examples of the many opportunities available in the ML and AL field. there are some offers Boot Camp Within the market. The average length of programs ranges from eight weeks to nine months, and prices range from a few thousand to nearly $15,000.

