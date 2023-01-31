COMPANY / Giants incorporates ViiZzzm to its team of content creators

The Valorant streamer, who is approaching 1.5 million followers between TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, reaches the Crew

Victor Zhu, better known as “˜ViiZzzm”˜, is a new member of the Giants Crew, Giants’ team of content creators. A fresh face has been welcomed after a stellar progression in the world of streaming.”‹

ViiZzzm (Madrid, 2000) is a streamer specializing in Valorant, although he also does his first steps in League of Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. His growth in recent months has been exponential, thanks above all to an acid and daring humor that has conquered a growing community.

In fact, ViiZzzm is close to a million and a half followers between Tik Tok (824k), Youtube (297k), Twitch (221k). Thanks to his activity on Tik Tok, he was nominated for the popular video platform’s “˜For You Fest” ™ Awards.

ViiZzzm is also a regular at Valorant events and a prominent member of the Spanish Riot Games video game community, which kicks off its great world championship, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), in February with the first Lock/In stop in Brazil.

“I am very excited for my teammates who are all idols for me. Also because thanks to this opportunity I will learn a little more about this world,” says ViiZzzm, who has his first experience in an esports club at Giants. He combines his creative facet with that of a graphic designer.

The Crew features streamers and creators like Abby, Lembo, Leviathan, Hitboxking, AlfonBTA, Jesskiu, Baptistao, Th3Antonio, Oscar Brock, Xamork, and MattsinLife. They are the great entertainment figures in Giants and they join ViiZzzm, who comes to Giants hitting hard.