Company of Heroes 3 is coming to consoles on May 30! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

On this occasion, we share a statement from theogames.

The console version of Company of Heroes 3 It already has a release date.

ohCompany of Heroes 3 comes to consoles on May 30!

Vancouver, Canada – April 13, 2023 – Relic Entertainment™, Inc. and SEGA® Europe Limited are pleased to announce that Company of Heroes™ 3the critically acclaimed RTS game, is coming to PlayStation® 5 and Xbox® Series X|S on May 30, 2023. Players will be able to pre-order Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition in physical and digital on April 25.

For the first time ever, Relic Entertainment brings its franchise Company of Heroes, universally acclaimed, to console gamers, offering fans around the world the deepest strategic experience yet. Console users can expect a custom UI, full controller support, and special features that allow them to play at their own pace. Additionally, the user interface has been adapted to gamepads to ensure a fun and immersive experience for everyone.

New features like Full Tactical Pause give gamepad players a level of tactical control over what’s happening on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to use Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through each move in detail without the pressure of doing everything in real time.

The distinguished down-to-earth narrative of Company of Heroes will take players to a new theater of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. In single-player modes, the turn-based Dynamic Italian Campaign offers a sandbox-style gameplay experience with new levels of strategic choice, while the vast deserts of North Africa offer a classic single-player experience, guided by the narrative. For gamers who enjoy competitive action, CoH3 it has a great multiplayer online and cooperative offer against the AI, with more factions, mechanics and units than ever before.

Players can pre-order their digital copy of Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition via the Microsoft Store on Xbox and PlayStation Store starting April 25, 2023, or pre-order a physical copy via the website. Physical pre-order start dates may vary by region.

For more information on CoH3Please visit the website, where players can also sign up for the Relic community feedback platform. You can follow the game on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Relic Entertainment, Inc.

Relic Entertainment is the award-winning development studio behind critically acclaimed franchises including Company of Heroes, Age of Empires IV, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, among others. Since its inception in 1997, Relic has produced a rich catalog of genre-defining real-time strategy titles and continues to innovate today as a SEGA-owned studio. Relic is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. More information on the official website.

About SEGA® Europe Limited:

SEGA® Europe Limited is the European distribution arm of SEGA CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and a world leader in interactive entertainment both in and out of the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for various hardware platforms, including the PC, wireless devices, and those made by Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. The SEGA Europe website is located on the official website.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: Press Release.