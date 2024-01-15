Company wants to install submarine power cable to provide energy from DR to PR

Drafting.- company Caribbean Transmission Development (CTDC) It plans to install an underwater power line between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico to supply electricity to the neighboring country.

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Electric Power Authority (AEE) and Luma Energy They “explore measures to stabilize the fragile energy system in the medium term, including the construction of an underwater interconnection cable to the Dominican Republic, which, if realized, would provide Puerto Rico with access to additional power generation resources.” Will do.”

The cover story under the information heading included: “The submarine electrical cable will connect Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic to give greater stability to the system.”

CTDC published on its LinkedIn page that it is developing a high-voltage submarine interconnection cable between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to interconnect the two energy networks.

The project is called “Hostos” and indicates that the cable will operate at a direct current of 320 kW with the capacity to transport up to 500 MW of electricity. In any direction without the need to disrupt any network operations.

This cable will also allow Puerto Rico’s grid to restart in the event of a complete loss of grid power.

The lack of investment in the electrical system in Puerto Rico in recent years, coupled with the impact of recent hurricanes, has weakened energy production and distribution capacity on the neighboring island.

It is recalled that in 2017, Puerto Rico was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria, causing more than a billion dollars in damage to the network.

Since then, Puerto Rico has been affected by events such as Beryl, Dorian, Karen, Isaias, Laura, Teddy, Fiona, and Nicole, which have generated widespread flooding and challenged the country’s energy service.

Since Irma, Puerto Rico has invested more than $9 billion to rebuild systems, although the country’s main power generation systems are an average of 50 to 70 years old.

The country’s two most recent power plants were built in the 1990s.

fiber optic cable

There is already an underwater cable between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, in this case it is fiber optic for Internet connection. It is part of the Americas Region of the Caribbean Ring System (ARCOS-1). This undersea fiber optic communications cable extends approximately 8,400 kilometers and runs between several locations, including the United States, the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and several other Caribbean and Latin American countries.12 .

Additionally, there is a project that involves the construction of a new submarine fiber optic cable that will connect Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic and the United States Virgin Islands, with the aim of improving broadband infrastructure in the region.