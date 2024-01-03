Comparison of three star partners of NFL players based on combined net worth of $1,137,000.00

Whether it’s Taylor Swift (dating Travis Kelce) or Hailee Steinfeld (dating Josh Allen), fans remain involved in the personal lives of NFL players, often drawn to conversations and new moments. Although the players make noise on the field, the celebrity partners continue to steal the show off the field.

Some wives and girlfriends have astonishing net worth to support their fame and popularity. The most recent additions to this list are Steinfeld and Swift. In a study conducted, Gambling Zone ranked participants based on their current net worth.

Considering stars like Swift and Simone Biles on the list, one can always look at their net worth and compare.

Swift leads the list with $1.1 billion.

Hailee Steinfeld, ranked third on the list, has a net worth of $22 million. While Ciara has a net worth of $20 million, Simone Biles (married to Packers star Jonathan Owens) has a net worth of $18 million.

Taylor Swift net worth: $1.1 billion

Last year, Swift’s net worth crossed the $1 billion mark.

Due to her success and global popularity, Swift hit the one billion mark before releasing her album in 1989. Swift is not only one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, but also one of the richest female pop stars.

According to reports, Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ contributed to this surge. They also shot a film for the tour, which brought in millions in revenue. Swift’s net worth as of July 2023 was $740 million.

Swift owns over $84 million worth of real estate in the US, while she continues to donate to those in need.

Travis Kelce’s net worth is approximately $40 million. He will earn a base salary of $12 million next season. Along with endorsements for brands like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, and Nike, Kelce also owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on winning the AFC title.

Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth of $22 million vs Josh Allen’s net worth of $14 million

Working since the age of 10, Steinfeld won praise for films such as Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee, True Grit, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Steinfeld have been together for a while. Apart from her films, Steinfeld also earns through her various brand deals, including the Miu Miu brand.

One of his most lucrative investments was his Encino, California home, which was purchased for $8 million in 2021.

Allen is taking home $43 million in salary with a 6-year deal worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed. He has deals with brands like Tommy Armor Golf, New Era, and Nike.

Simone Biles net worth is $16 million

A decorated Olympic gymnast, Biles has built an impressive portfolio. His net worth and popularity increased after the 2016 Olympics, earning him endorsements and deals from various brands (according to Celebrity Net Worth):

Hershey Company

Procter & Gamble

mattress firm

Spieth America

beats by dre

athleta

visa

Oreo

Uber Eats

master Class

facebook watch

While Biles purchased the $750,000 property in 2020, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are working on building their dream home. Owens has a net worth of $7 million.



