Competitive integrity issues hit Asian and American RMR

He Regional Major ranking (RMR) for the major Paris has already left big surprises. The current champion will not attend the last major from the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), while Natus Vincere is the only club that can boast of having participated in all of them. However, far from Europe the development of the qualifier is not developing correctly. Danish Allana «night«, journalist from HLTV, has noted that currently the RMRs of Asia and the Americas are affected by competitive integrity issues.

First of all, both in Asia and in America, the RMR was affected by technical problems that lengthened the matchdays. However, the serious problems would be in other aspects. Nohte ensures that the players had access to the internet in the Asian RMR. In fact, in order to maintain competitive integrity and not use external information, the professionals had to ask the people in charge of MESA -tournament organizer allied with BLAST for the RMR in Asia- to remove it.

from the famous bug Spectator mode of trainers, Valve has been especially strict with trainers of Counter-Strike. This hardness has not been applied within the Asian RMR. Throughout the qualifier, the technicians have been able to react and interact during the games in spaces that were not the tactical breaks, such as celebrating the rounds with the players. In addition, the RMR has also had an erroneous application of the regulation. The time in the pauses (one minute instead of 30 seconds) and post-rounds (7 seconds instead of five) has increased punctually.

Another of the problems of the RMR, in this case the American one, is that the coaches have not had microphones in good condition. One of the most curious images is that of Fluxo’s coach, Wilton Prado «zews«. The coach borrowed the headphones from one of his players to be able to speak to the rest of his teammates. The ACE League -organizer of tournaments allied with BLAST for the qualifier in America- would blame a strike in Germany as the reason for the late arrival of cases with good performance.

Brazil already successfully exceeds the RMR

Beyond the issues that affect competitive integrity, the RMR of America has two teams ranked at the major from Paris. PaiN Gaming and FURIA Esports will represent Brazil in what will be the last major of CS:GO history. Both Brazilian teams have won their first three to win their ticket to Paris. However, now they must play a tiebreaker to decide which of the two will go with the status of Legends and who with the challenger. Team Liquid, Complexity Gaming, Fluxo, Paquetá Gaming, MIBR and Nouns Esports are the rest of the teams that are still looking to travel to the French capital.

