Complaints from some Squid Craft Games 2 players by the pros

On day 3 of Squid Craft Games 2 it closed with many deaths. More than half of the remaining players are already completely eliminated. This same Thursday two other tests were played that they ended up with a lot of participants. We live the one of the ‘Easter eggs‘, in which two teams fought to get eggs and take them to their base.

However, the one that caused the most controversy was, of course, ‘The night‘. In this test, all the players meet in the common room, where the beds are, and the guards bring them dinner. Everyone saves a bottle and a plate to use as a weapon and shield. After that the lights go out and everything is allowed there, of course, kill other players.

Specifically, 14 participants fell, something that of course surprised many. As we saw, many players decided to stay in the corners waiting for time to pass. Meanwhile, other participants, who were more experienced in Minecraft PvP, They decided to hunt down their companions in order to finish them off and continue fighting for the $100,000..

And the complaints arrived in the Squid Craft Games 2

Of course, numerous players fell in combat. This was what caused complaints from some players. The main complaint is that they were warned that this event was not going to depend on the skill in the gamealthough everything was finally decided in a PvP, just as stressed Skain.

In the case of elXokassaid the same thing but adding that they have put a PvP in which there are people with more than 10,000 hours in the game and that its superiority in this field has been noted. Of course, both also highlighted that they have had a great time during these last two days, which the event is spectacular and that they hope to continue enjoying the series thanks to their companions.

However, we also find another point of view. Without going further, KNekro He warned that in his case he would have done the same. After all, they are in a Twitch Rivals and the amount of $ 100,000 is being played. «I have lost, they have killed me and that’s it. Going into this I knew what I was up against and if there’s a Minecraft guy who knows and a test related to it I’m going to lose. I’m not judging you, I would do the same in your place.“KNekro said live.

What is clear to us is that everything must remain that, a mere passing controversy that does not tarnish how beautiful and spectacular these Squid Craft Games 2 are being. Now we simply have to see how the few remaining days unfold and which player will be able to get that coveted prize.

More in our section streamers.