Complete drone ban during Tomorrowland (Rumst)

During the 17th edition of Tomorrowland, strict measures regarding drones will again be in force. A no-fly zone will be introduced in a large part of the municipalities of Boom and Rumst in the interest of public order, safety and health.

designated area , © RR

Antwerp provincial governor Cathy Berks and the Directorate General of Aviation (DGLV) established a temporary no-fly zone for drones and a ban on manned air traffic from 20 July to 24 July (the first festival weekend) and from 27 July to 27 July. 31 (2nd festival weekend).

During these weekends, possession and use of drone equipment in the public domain is not permitted in large parts of Boom and Rumst. Outside the designated area, applicable law must be strictly followed.

During the above-mentioned weekends, the organization’s drones will not be allowed to fly in both municipalities, except for emergency services and under strict and pre-controlled conditions.

In addition to heavy fines, offenders risk having their drones confiscated by order of the Public Prosecution Service. This scheme was also introduced last year. Then 7 drones were confiscated and fines of up to 8,000 euros were imposed. (JW)

https://map.droneguide.be