Comuis Castle Festival in Geldrop

1 hour ago

The Kommues Castle Festival will start again in Geldrop later this month. Cool artists, DJs and local and international cover bands play in the village’s famous garden.

On Friday, the festivities begin with a party night, including Weiss Jack, Zanger Kafke, an Ed Sheeran tribute, the first real K3 tribute (with a live band) and a DJ set by Buren van Day, which can be visited for free. Is. Brandweer and Glen Fountain (known from Tiktok). In addition, the Geldrops Muzik Corps opened the festival with the ‘Efteling Concert’.

Tribute bands play on the main stage on Saturdays and Sundays. Songs from ABBA, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Bon Jovi, Rammstein, Muse, Volbeat, Wham/George Michael and UB40 have been played on the show. This year bands have come from England, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands. Local cover bands Quirky and L’L’Attaque will open both days.

Last year, both days of the Casteel Festival were sold out, so those who do not yet have tickets for Saturday or Sunday are urged to make arrangements early via the Festival’s website. The festival is from Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July.

