CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: US face Real Estel with three casualties | TUDN CONCACAF Champions Cup

America Gets ready for the second leg of the first round of concacaf champions cup 2024 from this perspective real esteli With three casualties in the first leg in Nicaragua, two starters and one substitute.

Andre Jardín, who has rotated his squad due to the demands of Liga MX and the CONCACAF calendar, will take to the field at Chile’s unnamed ‘Blue Stadium’. diego valdesParaguayan richard sanchez and mexican Emilio Lara,

“Diego (Valdes) woke up with a problem in his calf and we prefer to keep him in reserve and tomorrow we will see if he is ready to play,” Jardín said in the pre-match conference.

Sanchez and Lara debut in America

Emilio Lara was responsible for both of Real Estelí’s goals, as the winger gave away a penalty for Nicaragua’s first goal and had poor marking for the second, sealing the defeat.

Jordin, on the other hand, will eventually have henry martinAt least as an option in banking, in addition Kevin Alvarez, which sounds better after Pubglia. Another element that the US will recover for the return game is sebastian caceresWho was injured in the match against Lyon corresponding to Liga MX.

América wants to take advantage of its great moment in Liga MX, where it is undefeated in six rounds of the Clausura 2024 and is in second place with 14 points, the same as two other teams, Monterrey and Tigres.

round of 16 The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 will be played from March 5, 2024, where three teams are already waiting for their respective rivals: Pachuca, Inter Miami and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

