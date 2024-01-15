ConcaChampions 2024 | Philadelphia Union goalkeeper promises best performance of the year by scoring an unprecedented own goal

Concacaf It never ceases to surprise us. The goalkeeper of this Tuesday, February 20, Philadelphia Union, Andre Blakecommitted bear Concachampions And he scored an incredible goal in his debut appearance at the tournament Saprissa In Costa Rica.

picture of of MLS And this purple monster He debuted in Concacaf Champions League at the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium and the Jamaica goalkeeper made a mistake that will be difficult to overcome for the rest of 2024.

Andre Blake’s mistake that went viral

match took place between philadelphia And Saprissa The first half hour of the game was about to be reached when Costa Rica striker Orlando Sinclair went to put pressure on the defender jacob glacenesswho returned the ball to the goalkeeper to avoid trouble Andrew BlakeWho made an unfortunate error in an attempt to control the ball which appeared on the scoreboard.







glassiness He returned the ball through the air to his own zone along the goal line; blake He tried to get it with his chest, however, the ball bounced and changed direction, passing past him and into his goal.

Philadelphia managed to correct Andre Blake’s mistake

own goal of jacob glaceness Aided by goalkeeper Andre Blake, he inspired his teammates for the rest of the game and scored a hat-trick for Argentina. Julian Carranza He managed to turn the score around and give the United States the lead.





In the 54th minute, after a cross from the left wing, the Argentine equalized the score with a precise header into the six-yard box; 20 minutes later, Carranza He clamped down in the six-yard box after passing through daniel gazdag To sign somersault; Julien’s hunger for goals did not diminish and in the 79th minute he signed a hat-trick with a shot in the penalty area. Purple monster.

Saprissa showed their pride and in the last minute of the game they reduced the difference to a score of (2-3) Gerald Taylor, They were forced to concede a two-goal win over the United States to avoid a bye to the tournament.