Concert celebrates 10 years of The Game Awards

The Game Awards is an award ceremony for the best in the interactive entertainment industry that was established in 2014 and held its first award ceremony on December 5 of that same year. The concept was created by Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley and this has remained until today as one of the most important events in the medium, also becoming a very important advertising and marketing opportunity for games, players, developers and distribution companies. Over the years, the event has gained recognition within the medium, having among its most awarded games titles such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, Overwatch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War and The Last of Us – Part II.

On its way to celebrate its first 10 years of existence, Geoff Keighley announced through his social networks and those of The Game Awards that a symphonic concert be held to celebrate such an important date for the event and its organizers.

Lineup and ticket sales coming very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/WKtxUfsHFP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) April 20, 2023

The event will feature music representing the past, present, and future of video games, and will take place for the only time at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 25 of this year. It has been confirmed that there will be 12 games that will be represented at this concert, which are the following:

Arcane

Devil

Elden Ring

final fantasy 16

god of war

Hades

Hogwarts Legacy

League of Legends

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Starfield

Star Wars Jedi

The Last of Us

Tickets for the concert are already on sale and it is estimated that the event will have special guests.