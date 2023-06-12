Concert organizer Mojo warns visitors about train problems around Beyoncé concerts

Concert organizer Mojo has warned people coming to Beyoncé’s concert this weekend about train problems. Due to track work, stations around Johan Cruijff Arena are difficult to reach.

Beyoncé is at the Johan Cruijff Arena on both Saturday and Sunday with her world tour. The organizer of the concert expects many visitors to travel by train to the concert and has warned them in a message to “mind the congestion and delays”.

The two closest stations to the Arena, Duivendrecht and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, are difficult to reach this weekend due to work. There are no trains running between Amsterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. Train traffic in the city will not stop completely, but have an adjusted timetable with different departure times and departure tracks.

According to a spokesperson for NS, Mojo was already aware of the work when planning the concert, but the concert organization keeps visitors well informed. Mojo advises Beyoncé fans to prepare well for the outward and return journey.

not the first time

Train travel from the Arena has been a challenge for concert-goers in the recent past. At a Harry Styles concert last weekend, thousands of fans were stranded after rail traffic around the city was completely disrupted.

Concertgoers also had to seek alternative transportation in September. Due to the Grand Prix crowds at Zandvoort, no trains stopped at the Bijlmer Arena during the sold-out concerts by Yed Lauren in Kensington and AFAS Live at the Ziggo Dome.