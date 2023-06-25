The Chicks toured the United States in 2022 to promote their album Gaslighter – including a residency in Las Vegas – while it is Europe’s turn to welcome the trio this year. In May and June they performed a series of smaller scale shows in the UK, before embarking on a headlining tour across Scandinavia with shows in Oslo and Stockholm. The Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was the third stop on the tour. The hall was not sold out, but it was well filled as the seats were filled.

Concert Report: The Chicks Ziggo Dome Amsterdam

Text: Stijn de Jong / Photos: Marc van der Maas

Early birds were right in this evening, as they got a chance to see Maren Morris in action, who was hired as a supporting cast member. And Morris proved his class from the outset. Although the room wasn’t completely full, she stuck to that old rule of showbiz: You shouldn’t be indignant about the audience that isn’t there, but do your best for the audience that is. And she did so with a short but powerful set of ten songs in about forty minutes. He completely wrapped the people present around his finger.

Although Hall’s voice was a bit hoarse and resonant during his set, his accompanists, and especially vocalist Morrissey, performed well. She’s small in stature, but she’s got a big voice and she showed it, including some impressive, impeccable screams here and there. Highlights included covers of 80s Mercedes, Drunk Girls Don’t Cry, I Could Use a Love Song and The Bones, before their opening hit My Church brought a strong end to the set. Unfortunately, an encore was not included as a supporting act, but was actually requested. Excellent start to the evening.

During the interval, music videos were played on large video screens next to the stage, which served as a good alternative to the intermission music. At exactly nine o’clock it was time for The Chicks to step onto the Dutch stage again for the first time in seven years. Finally, we’ve got an answer to the question of how Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Marty Maguire will combine the modern pop sound of 2021’s Gaslighter album with their older country material.

After the opening track Gaslighter, they immediately followed up with a solid version of the old Sin Wagon, followed by Texas Man and Julianna Calm Down again with new ones. And so the Chicks constantly alternate old and new material, always staying very close to the sound of the original recording. Sometimes it worked, but sometimes it didn’t; For example, the transition from the classic Wide Open Space to the new Tights on My Boat was very abrupt.

Then, after a short conversion break, it was time for a semi-acoustic set, consisting mainly of cover versions, such as Daddy Lessons by Beyoncé, Landslide by Fleetwood Mac and Rainbowland by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. That last issue was announced by Natalie Maines as the Chicks’ contribution to Pride Month.

The final part of the show began with the protest numbers March March and For Her, and it was noticeable that the finale consisted mainly of slow ballads. A bit of an odd choice, because as beautiful and poignant as The Travelin’ Soldier is, it’s really no bang after a nearly two-hour show. We still got the Not Ready to Make Nice and Goodbye Earl bouncers, but that ended the concert in one fell swoop.

There was a joint bow and a slight wave, but then the chicks disappeared behind the curtains and the hall lights went out. Therefore an encore was not included in the main event this evening. And that too was a bit of an odd choice.

saw: June 23 2023Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam