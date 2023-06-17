Three sold-out concerts by Harry Styles at the Johan Cruijff Arena last week have ensured that his album Harry’s House is back at number one on the GfK Dutch Albums Top 100. The concerts are part of Styles, who is now on a nearly two-year Love Tour world tour.

It is the fourth time that Styles has topped the Top 100 Albums with Harry House. This happened for the first time since he released the album in May last year. After three weeks at No. 1, Styles then had to make way for Korean boy band BTS. In July 2022, Styles again took first place, only to relinquish it to Beyoncé after three weeks. At the end of August, Styles topped the Albums Top 100 for the last time, albeit only for one week, after which he had to give way to Madonna.

In addition to the first spot for Harry’s House, Styles’ other two solo albums also made significant jumps on the Albums Top 100 this week. Fine Line peaked at number four and Styles’ self-titled solo debut album peaked at number fourteen. The album Four, which he released with his former band One Direction in 2014, also re-enters the list at 54.scheduled tribe Place.

With his successful Amsterdam concert series, Styles has given the Foo Fighters a third Dutch No. 1 chart. New album But Here We Are – the first album recorded without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in May last year – enters the Albums Top 100 at number two. The Foo Fighters took first place on this week’s Vinyl 33. Foo Fighters’ new drummer, Josh Freese, has yet to be heard on But Here We Are. During recording, frontman Dave Grohl took care of all the drum parts.