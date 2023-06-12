Conference | future of german history

German history is an innovative field of research, often with fierce debate about the causes of the two world wars. More recently, however, historians have become concerned with cross-border events, such as globalisation, climate change or the crisis of liberal democracy. How can the sector benefit from these new developments? During this conference we discuss current research projects and explore future avenues. The afternoon will conclude with a keynote address by Helmut Walser Smith on ‘The Tocquevillean Moment: When Germans Became the Better Historians, 1945-2000’.

German history has been a highly innovative field, often leading the historical profession in the development of new approaches, terminology and methods. However, new social challenges have focused public, political, and scholarly interest toward problems that transcend national boundaries. Events such as globalization, climate change, or the crisis of liberal democracies have shaken the old paradigms and certainties that have shaped German historiography of the past two or three generations. Given these challenges, how can we write German history today and what will the future of the region look like? This conference will discuss current research projects and explore future avenues of study.

Helmut Walser Smith (Vanderbilt University, Nashville) will deliver the keynote address on “The Tocqueville Moment: When Germans Became the Better Historians, 1945-2000”.

