Confirmed! Billie Eilish is in the cinematic video for “Never Felt So Alone” by Labrinth

Come there! After many rumors and speculations about a possible participation of Billie Eilish in the lane “Never Felt So Alone”of labrinththe theories were finally confirmed. The singer is present in the song and in the music video that were released this Friday (7), however, one detail stands out: The artist is not credited on the song.

“Never Felt So Alone” was featured in the second season of “Euphoria”series of HBO Max, last year. However, the song was never made available on streaming platforms.

Speculations and theories regarding the participation of Billie on the track started after, Labrinth was one of their special guests during one of the concerts in Los Angeles, in December last year. On the occasion, the duo made a live performance of “Never Felt So Alone”.

In addition, after the singer made the release of the song official through Instagram, the singer left an emoji in the comments, which drove fans crazy. When the clock struck midnight this Friday (7th), fans were finally able to contemplate the powerful vocals of the American singer alongside Labrinth.

Together, the duo released a cinematic music videowhere they appear chained to a structure along with several other people unable to free themselves, while dark and hallucinatory images are presented.

However, fans were curious to know the reasons why the singer is not credited on the track. Through Twitter, his brother and producer Finneasrevealed that it was a decision of the Billie.

“It was Billie’s idea, relax everyone – we always thought the uncredited cameos were aesthetically cool”, he said.

