Confirmed lineup for US vs. Chivas for ConcaChampions 2024

The Eagles will enter Akron Stadium with a mission to get a favorable result in this encounter and move closer to the next round.

The United States prepares for the first leg of the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League and this Wednesday night, Akron will take the stadium field to face Guadalajara In which it will be the first of three clásicos that will be played over a period of 10 days and which will be important for Azulcremas’ aspirations in this competition.

The Azulcrema team began preparing for this match after defeating Atlas 5–1 in the local tournament and in order to be in the best physical condition for the duel with Chivas, they did not return to Mexico City, so During the last few days he trained at La Perla de Occident To avoid wear and tear caused by frequent trips over a short period of time.

It should be noted that, in the duel against La Academia, coach André Jardin used several players who usually start and who will start today against Rebano. In fact, There will be only some modifications regarding that tableOne in defense and the other in midfield.

From the start, Igor Lichenovsky will return to the starting lineup in place of Ramon Juarez, while Alejandro Zendejas will do the same as he plays on the right wing in place of Javero Dilrosun, From then on, André Jardin will bet on the elements that have seen repeated ownership in his process as head of the team.

America’s lineup to face Chivas

luis angel malagon

israel kings

sebastian caceres

Igor Lichnovsky

cristian calderon

jonathan dos santos

alvaro fidalgo

Alejandro Zendejas

Julian Quinones

diego valdes

Henry Martin

Coach: Andre Jardin

Águilas showed group unity and a great atmosphere before the Clásico de Ida. (Photo: Club America)

chivas eleven

jose rangel

alan mojo

Antonio Briseno

jesus orozco

Leonardo Sepulveda

Eric Gutierrez

Fernando Beltran

Victor Guzman

Roberto Alvarado

cade cowell

Ricardo Marin

DT: Fernando Gago

How to watch America vs Chivas live from ConcaChampions?

The match, corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League, between America and Chivas will take place this Wednesday at 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time) on the Akron Stadium field. You can follow the live broadcast of this commitment via Fox Sports Signal. Similarly, in monumental eagles We will bring all the information for you.